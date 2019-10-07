5WPR Launches Esports PR Division

NEW YORK, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), an award-winning and top 15 independently-owned U.S. PR firm, announced today the launch of an Esports Public Relations division which will work across core practice areas including corporate, consumer, digital media and entertainment.

A forward-thinking innovator in the PR space, 5W has consistently been recognized for its ability to remain ahead of the curve and propel clients into mainstream news, establishing brand resonance through results-driven earned media campaigns. Esports revenue is expected to exceed $1 billion and it is estimated that over 350 million people worldwide watch esports.

The team, currently working with several e-gaming clients is committed to emerging as the voice for brands in the sector, devising innovative communications programs for clients within this emerging category.

"Esports is a huge global phenomenon, and we see tremendous opportunity to build brands within the esports sector. From traditional media to digital media, all aspects of esports public relations and marketing are opportunities on which we expect to thrive. We see the esports market as a very fast growing industry, and our newly created esports team will offer a unique value to clients within this emerging industry," said Ronn Torossian, CEO of 5WPR.

PR services offered to clients will include media relations, influencer relations, product launches, new market expansion campaigns, executive visibility programs, fundraising announcements, content creation, digital media campaigns and speaking opportunities.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations, a full-service PR Agency, helps some of the world's most admired brands, corporations and personalities achieve more. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

