5WPR Named to Annual Inc. Power Partner Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce it has been named to the annual Power Partner Awards by Inc. for the second consecutive year. The Inc. Power Partner Awards honor B2B organizations across the globe that have a proven track record supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups grow. This year's list recognized firms in marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, and productivity, as well as other areas of business.

"We take immense pride in the role we play as a trusted partner to countless clients across consumer, corporate and technology industries, and it's an honor to be recognized again by Inc. in their annual Power Partner Awards," said 5WPR North American CEO, Matthew Caiola.

Companies included on the list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups and in supporting entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, etc., allowing founders to focus on their core missions.

2024 has proven to be a tremendous year for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades in addition to the inclusion on this list, including being named to the PR Net 100 List, receiving multiple Stevie Awards and the Grand Stevie Award in the 2024 American Business Awards, named a top U.S. agency, as well as a top 2 NYC PR Agency by O'Dwyer's PR, and named a top U.S. and Global agency by Provoke Media. The agency has also continued its growth with the announcement of numerous new specialty practices, as well as welcoming a new Global CEO, Michael O'Brien.

