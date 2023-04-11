5WPR Named 2X Finalist in 2023 SABRE Awards

NEW YORK, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce its client work has been named as a finalist in the 2023 SABRE Awards.

The Consumer Packaged Goods team's work for client Galanz has been named a finalist in the Home & Furniture category, for promoting the client's collection, driving brand awareness and sales consideration.

"Our team is passionate about elevating Galanz within the industry because we believe in the quality of the clients we work with," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our professionals are experts at engaging media and ensuring the client connects with the right audience. They've exceeded client expectations, and this is a well-earned recognition."

5W's Corporate team is recognized as a finalist in the E-Commerce category for work with client CommerceIQ, which established the client as a leader in the retail e-commerce management space.

"Retail e-commerce is expected to continue its exponential growth, and in an overcrowded space, it takes a dedicated and creative team to find opportunities to capture media attention," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Our team executed an exceptional campaign, resulting in this well-deserved recognition. Congratulations to all the finalists."

Finalists were chosen from approximately 2,000 entries to this year's competition. Winners will be unveiled at the North American SABRE Awards ceremony on Tuesday, May 2, in New York City.

