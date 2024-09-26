5WPR Named Agency of Record for Eyesafe

NEW YORK, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce its appointment as the Agency of Record for Eyesafe, a pioneer in blue light-filtering solutions. 5W will drive a comprehensive PR campaign to position Eyesafe as a trusted thought leader in the healthcare and technology sectors and increase awareness around the effects of blue light exposure.

As digital device usage skyrockets, so do concerns over the potential health risks of prolonged screen time. Eyesafe has developed industry-leading solutions designed to support eye comfort and sleep quality, while reducing the potentially negative impacts of blue light on vision health. With 5W's expertise, the campaign will not only bring attention to these risks, but also elevate Eyesafe's role in addressing them through its innovative technology and products.

5WPR will spearhead a targeted national and regional media campaign, leveraging its deep experience in the health and wellness, consumer tech, and lifestyle sectors to secure ongoing media coverage across top-tier outlets.

"Positioning Eyesafe as a trusted leader by utilizing the brand's Vision Health Advisory Board will be key in speaking to the risks of blue light exposure and the solutions provided by Eyesafe," said Matt Caiola, North America CEO of 5WPR. "Our team is excited to increase brand awareness for Eyesafe to emphasize the growing need for blue light protection, directly supporting ROI."

In conjunction with the campaign, 5WPR will lead efforts to promote Blue Light Awareness Day on October 10, a key moment to raise public consciousness around the risks of blue light. The day will serve as a prime opportunity to highlight Eyesafe's cutting-edge technologies and educate consumers about the importance of reducing blue light exposure from digital devices.

Additionally, 5W will work to enhance exposure for Eyesafe's esteemed Vision Health Advisory Board, which is composed of leading experts in ophthalmology, optometry, and related fields who advocate for better eye health practices and the adoption of safer screen technologies.

The agency will also support Eyesafe's impressive roster of industry partnerships, which includes leading brands such as HP, Dell, Lenovo, Acer, and other major players in the tech and consumer electronics industries. These collaborations emphasize Eyesafe's commitment to integrating blue light protection into the devices millions use daily, further strengthening their position as a leader in this crucial space.

About Eyesafe

Eyesafe Inc. is the world leader in blue light management, including display technology, standards, certification, and accessory solutions. With an expansive portfolio of intellectual property, the company employs a world-class team of eye doctors, engineers, and scientists with decades of experience in electronics, display materials, light management, optometry, and ophthalmology. The Eyesafe brand is trusted by consumers and integrated in millions of digital devices from Dell, HP, Lenovo, LG, ZAGG and more. Eyesafe is recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing private companies in America and by the Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal as the #1 Fastest Growing Company in Minnesota. Learn more at eyesafe.com.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

