5WPR Named Agency of Record for FanArcade

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR and digital marketing firms in the U.S., today announced it has been selected as agency of record for FanArcade , a web-based gamification agency and platform that enables brands, artists, and athletes to build and launch data-driven, culturally relevant gamified experiences at speed.

Leveraging its deep experience in gaming and emerging technology PR , 5WPR will execute a comprehensive communications strategy designed to increase awareness of FanArcade and elevate visibility for its executive leadership. The program will focus on promoting game launches and strategic partnerships, highlighting successful activations and real-world impact, and positioning FanArcade's executives as thought leaders at the intersection of gaming, culture, and brand engagement. In addition, 5WPR will work to clearly articulate FanArcade's differentiation in the marketplace, including its speed to market, access to data and monetization, and cultural relevance.

"Gaming is one of the most powerful engagement tools available to brands, but historically it has been limited by high costs, long development cycles, and closed platforms," said Lori Ruggiero , Managing Partner & EVP, Corporate & Technology at 5WPR. "FanArcade changes that equation, and we're excited to help tell that story."

Historically, gaming as a brand engagement tool has been constrained by reliance on platforms such as Roblox and Fortnite, making it difficult for brands to move quickly, tap into cultural moments, or access meaningful audience data. FanArcade removes these barriers by enabling brands, artists, and athletes to launch high-quality, culturally relevant, web-based games on rapid timelines while retaining account valuable data and insights. The result is a more agile and scalable approach to gamified engagement that allows brands to participate in culture in real time, rather than react after the moment has passed.

FanArcade was founded by a uniquely cross-disciplinary team with deep roots in music, technology, and culture. Marcus Brown, a former Billboard-charting recording artist who taught himself how to code and most recently worked as a developer at Epic Games on Fortnite, founded the company alongside Kenford Peli, an entrepreneur and artist manager with deep operational expertise, and Anthony Brown, a former professional basketball player and seasoned artist manager, strategically working at the intersection of sports, gaming, and entertainment.

"We're excited to kick off this PR program with 5WPR as we enter an important next phase of growth for FanArcade," said Anthony Brown, Co-Founder of FanArcade. "As we continue to work with leading brands, artists, and athletes, this partnership will help us more clearly tell our story, showcase the impact of our work, and introduce FanArcade to a broader audience."

Founded in 2025, FanArcade has already collaborated with well-known artists including GloRilla, Chance the Rapper, 4Batz, Playboi Carti, Pinky Doll, Ayra Starr, TiaCorine and Summer Walker.

About 5W

5W is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO, GEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

About FanArcade

FanArcade is a web-based gaming platform that helps brands, artists, and athletes turn cultural moments into interactive, data-driven gamified experiences.. Designed for speed and cultural relevance, FanArcade enables partners to launch high-quality interactive experiences on rapid timelines while retaining access to valuable audience data and insights. Founded in 2025 by a cross-disciplinary team with roots in music, technology, and sports, FanArcade offers a more agile and scalable approach to fan engagement -- allowing brands to participate in culture in real time rather than react after the moment has passed. Visit www.fanarcade.tv to learn more and join the revolution.

