5WPR Named Agency of Record for HomeRunPet

The new partnership aims to establish widespread brand awareness and online coverage for HomeRunPet's flagship product, the Drybo Plus, positioning it as an essential investment for pet owners.

The agency will drive initiatives to engage media outlets, creating buzz and excitement around HomeRunPet's cutting-edge pet drying solutions. The primary focus for the consumer PR strategy will be at-home and convenient pet essentials, a rapidly growing segment within the pet care market. "We are thrilled to be working with HomeRunPet to put a spotlight on their brand story," said Leigh Ann Ambrosi, Managing Partner & Executive Vice President, Consumer Packaged Goods, at 5WPR. "Our team is dedicated to establishing HomeRunPet as a household name and driving media engagement that highlights the benefits of the Drybo Plus, as well as other products.

The Drybo Plus is a revolutionary solution designed to cater to all pet drying needs, offering a convenient and effective way to ensure pets are dry and comfortable.

"We are delighted to announce our new partnership with 5WPR, a renowned public relations agency known for their innovative and results-driven approach," said Luke Opdyke, Managing Director at HomeRunPet. "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in HomeRunPet's journey, and we are confident that together we will achieve great success. We look forward to leveraging 5WPR's expertise to elevate our brand and make a positive impact on pets and their owners worldwide."

5W helps CPG brands build strong, authentic relationships with customers. Programs that apply the same message across all channels and audiences feel generic and fail to create lasting emotional connections with consumers. Our award-winning consumer division tailors messages and strategies that speak to key customers in different and meaningful ways.

About HomeRunPet

Founded in 2015, HomeRunPet has become a leading brand of smart pet supplies. Their journey has been marked by uniting exceptional talents with extensive R&D expertise in medical devices. This synergy has laid the foundation for technical sophistication, positioning HomeRunPet as a trailblazer in the industry. Securing over 100 patents globally, Homerunpet attains technical excellence, while setting industry standards. Beyond technical achievements, they are a community of passionate pet enthusiasts boasting years of in-person pet-keeping experience. This shared love for pets fuels a dedication to crafting the finest pet products and disrupting the pet industry with innovative solutions.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

