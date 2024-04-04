5WPR Named Agency of Record for Luxury Hotel NH Collection Dubai The Palm

NEW YORK, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for luxury hotel, NH Collection Dubai The Palm.

Situated in one of Dubai's most iconic locations, the NH Collection Dubai The Palm is celebrating its inaugural year. As the first NH Collection property in Dubai and the Middle East, the hotel is already leaving a mark on the region's hospitality landscape, welcoming tens of thousands of visitors worldwide.

As the property enters its second year of operation, 5WPR will focus on media relations campaigns targeting key sectors including luxury hotel and hospitality, design/architecture, travel, and general consumer lifestyle. The agency will also facilitate press trips to showcase the hotel's unparalleled amenities and breathtaking views.

The hotel is the first in Dubai to offer vegan-friendly rooms, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and catering to the evolving preferences of modern travelers. Each room boasts vegan amenities and sustainably crafted products, setting a new standard for eco-conscious hospitality in the region.

"We are thrilled to partner with NH Collection Dubai The Palm, a pioneering property that exemplifies luxury and innovation in the heart of Dubai," said Dara Busch, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "With Dubai consistently being recognized as a must-visit destination each year, and NH Collection Dubai The Palm leading the charge with unparalleled offerings, we are excited to leverage our expertise in travel and hospitality communications to further elevate the hotel's brand visibility and drive engagement."

"As we celebrate our inaugural year, NH Collection Dubai The Palm is proud to partner with 5WPR, an esteemed agency that shares our commitment to luxury and innovation in hospitality. With Dubai's status as a premier destination, and NH Collection Dubai The Palm setting new standards, we are excited to collaborate with 5W, to enhance our brand visibility and foster deeper engagement."

5W clients in the Travel & Hospitality division recognize the agency's ability to drive brands to the ultimate level within the consumer market. As a top-15 national and top-3 NY PR agency, 5W understands the need for results and targets a broad arena of media to yield consumer interest, brand recognition and overall, to establish authority of its travel brands on a local and global level. The agency is ranked as the 9th largest Travel PR Agency.

About NH Collection Dubai The Palm

NH Collection Dubai The Palm is a luxury hotel in Dubai featuring upscale amenities at an accessible cost, with guest suites and amenities brimming with energy and local character. Visitors to the hotel can experience a wide range of premium offerings to make their stay an enjoyable one, including View 180 rooftop infinity pool with 360-degree views, access to the beach, Soul Senses Spa, 7 Sports Bar and two different dining locations. NH Collection Dubai The Palm is situated at the heart of Dubai's famous Palm Jumeirah, with direct access to West Palm Beach and 360-degree views across the city. The hotel is centrally located near all the attractions of The Palm and Downtown Dubai, while also being easily accessible from Dubai International Airport, Dubai Old Town and business zones throughout the emirate and the wider UAE.

NH Collection Dubai The Palm represents the brand's debut both in the United Arab Emirates and the wider Middle East region, and is part of an existing portfolio of over 90 NH Collection properties worldwide, known for their outstanding services and facilities.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

