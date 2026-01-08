5WPR Named Agency of Record for Real Coco

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W PR, one of the largest independently owned PR and digital marketing firms in the U.S., today announced it has been named Agency of Record for Real Coco , a premium beverage brand delivering pure single ingredient organic and all natural coconut water, and other innovative coconut-based drinks.

Real Coco is committed to high-quality, naturally refreshing beverages with no added sugar that prioritizes functionality, community, and sustainability. As the brand grows, it seeks to expand visibility, deepen consumer engagement, and strengthen its position in the competitive wellness and functional beverage markets.

As AOR, 5W will lead a media-focused communications program for Real Coco, driving strategic planning, key message development, and clear brand positioning. The agency will manage all media relations efforts, including pitch creation and distribution, press releases, editor outreach, and facilitation of staff interviews, supported by comprehensive briefing materials. Creative initiatives such as mailers and product sampling will complement media outreach, while ongoing measurement, reporting, and account management ensure consistent visibility and impact.

"Real Coco is redefining the beverage category with authentic, wellness-driven products that resonate with today's consumers," said Marijana Gucunski , Executive Vice President, Consumer Lifestyle at 5W. "We're thrilled to partner with the team to amplify their story, elevate brand awareness, and engage audiences in meaningful, creative ways."

Through this engagement, 5W will help build Real Coco's media presence, strengthen industry relationships, and execute an integrated communications strategy aligned with the brand's growth objectives.

For more information about Real Coco, visit https://enjoyrealcoco.com . For more information about 5W, visit www.5wpr.com .



About 5W

5W is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media , SEO, GEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

About Real Coco

At Real Coco, we believe less is more and real is always best. That's why all of our coconut products are not only functional, but are as close to drinking straight from a coconut as you can get.

We're proud to offer both USDA Organic and All Natural plant-based hydrating products that are Non-GMO, Vegan, Gluten-Free, Paleo/ Keto Friendly, Kosher, and have no added sugars. True to our name, we keep it real with our products.

With fewer ingredients, minimal processing, and always bottled directly at the source - our products are kept deliciously real.

