The 5W Golf Equipment AI Visibility Study 2026 ranks the top 10 golf equipment manufacturers by AI citation composite. PING leads at 94. TaylorMade 92. Callaway 88. Titleist — with roughly 33% PGA Tour driver share — trails at 85. Wilson finishes at 32. 60+ buyer prompts, six AI engines, 18 citation sources weighted.

MIAMI, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W AI Communications, the AI Communications Firm and a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, today released The 5W Golf Equipment AI Visibility Study 2026 — the first defensible ranking of golf equipment brands by citation share across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, Microsoft Copilot, and Google AI Overviews. The finding: recommendation share is becoming the new market share, and tour presence no longer predicts either.

The leaderboard

Composite scores across 60+ buyer prompts, six AI engines, and six club categories.

PING — 94 (Dominant). Forgiveness, MOI, Straight Flight Technology.

Forgiveness, MOI, Straight Flight Technology. TaylorMade — 92 (Dominant). Distance, Qi platform, P790, Spider.

Distance, Qi platform, P790, Spider. Callaway — 88 (Dominant). AI-designed: Apex Ai200/300, Quantum.

AI-designed: Apex Ai200/300, Quantum. Titleist — 85 (Dominant). Tour, precision, Vokey, Scotty Cameron, Pro V1.

Tour, precision, Vokey, Scotty Cameron, Pro V1. Cobra — 72 (Strong). 3D printing, draw bias, OPTM Max-D.

3D printing, draw bias, OPTM Max-D. Mizuno — 65 (Strong). Feel, Japanese forging, JPX.

Feel, Japanese forging, JPX. Srixon — 61 (Strong). Player's distance, ZXi platform.

Player's distance, ZXi platform. PXG — 55 (Mid). Premium engineering, custom fitting.

Premium engineering, custom fitting. Cleveland — 44 (Mid). Wedges: RTZ, RTX Full Face 2.

Wedges: RTZ, RTX Full Face 2. Wilson — 32 (Weak). Value engineering, under-indexed.

The Titleist paradox

Titleist holds approximately 33% PGA Tour driver share — the highest in the field — and surfaces fourth in the AI composite. The Pro V1 golf ball anchors a category-defining primary. But on beginner, forgiveness, and value consumer prompts, Titleist under-indexes materially. Tour dominance no longer compounds into consumer answers by default.

The narrow retrieval base

Eight outlets account for a disproportionate share of every retrieved snippet: MyGolfSpy, Golf Digest Hot List, Today's Golfer, Golf Monthly, Golf Insider, Independent Golf Reviews, LINKS Magazine, and GOLFTEC. Every legacy brand leads at least one category and trails in at least one other — making category-specific visibility mapping the most actionable artifact in the Study.

Insurgents on the watchlist

Brands without legacy distribution earning citation share above their scale: L.A.B. Golf (zero-torque putters), Bettinardi (BB 6.0 — 2026 MyGolfSpy Most Wanted Mallet), LA GOLF (CB-26 — MyGolfSpy Best Player's Iron for Accuracy 2026), Bridgestone (220/221/222 series), PROTOCONCEPT, Takomo, Ballistic (#2 MyGolfSpy Most Wanted Players' Irons 2026), and Tour Edge Exotics Max.

"Golf equipment is a category where the retrieval base was built at Augusta, Pebble, and Bay Hill for thirty years," said Ronn Torossian, founder and chairman of 5W AI Communications. "Every new challenger is competing against a source base that has been compounding since Tiger's first Masters. But tour share alone no longer wins. Titleist holds 33% of tour drivers and finishes fourth. PING holds a descriptor — forgiveness — and finishes first. Recommendation share is the new market share. Brands that map their identity to a single high-value descriptor accumulate retrieval advantage. Brands that fragment across many descriptors do not."

The Study

Full ranking + methodology: 5wpr.com/ai-visibility-index/golf-equipment-ai-visibility-study-2026/. Sixty+ buyer prompts across drivers, irons, putters, wedges, hybrids, and fairway woods. Six AI engines. 10 manufacturers analyzed. 10 insurgent brands tracked. 18 citation sources weighted.

About 5W AI Communications

5W is the AI Communications Firm, building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen — ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews — alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research. Founded in 2003, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO. Learn more at 5wpr.com.

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations