5WPR Named Campaign of the Year Finalist in 2024 PRNEWS Platinum PR Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work supporting client Webull, a leading commission-free trading platform, has been named a finalist in the 2024 PRNEWS Platinum Awards in the Campaign of the Year: Finance/Fintech category.

The work, executed by 5W's Corporate division, aimed to establish Webull's media footprint, increase their share of voice amongst competitors, and build brand awareness with the goal of growing the platform's userbase.

"5W has had a long and successful partnership with Webull, and the team's work on this campaign has been especially outstanding," said 5WPR North America CEO, Matthew Caiola. "The work has exceeded client expectations and played a pivotal role in cementing the platform as a top destination for traders of all experience levels. This is a well-deserved recognition for the team."

For over two decades, the Platinum PR Awards have been hailed as the most coveted and competitive awards in the communications space. The winners of this world-renowned recognition represent the best of the best – those that have reached the pinnacle of both innovation and industry knowledge. Winners will be unveiled at the PRNEWS Platinum PR Awards Gala on Tuesday, October 8, in New York City.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

VP Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations