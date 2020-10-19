5WPR Named Finalist for PR Diversity & Inclusion Campaign in PR News Platinum Awards

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce their work for client Homeis - a community-focused app providing immigrants a digital space to connect - has been announced as a finalist for the 2020 PR News Platinum Awards in the Diversity & Inclusion Initiatives category. The nominated campaign, executed by the Consumer and Emerging Technology Team, focuses on Homeis' efforts to provide immigrants support throughout the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Homeis is the go-to source for hundreds of thousands of immigrants to find friends, lawyers, jobs, housing and more through trusted recommendations by others within their communities. At the onset of the pandemic, Homeis forums were filled with questions and concerns from the immigrant community about fears related to accessible coronavirus testing and health care, ICE, and more. The Homeis team partnered with immigration and legal experts to answer these questions and quickly transformed the application into a COVID-19 resource. 5W positioned Homeis as the go-to resource for immigrants – an often overlooked and underserved community - to find all the information they need in one spot.

"Diversity and inclusion are important pillars that make up 5W, both within the internal structure of our agency and across our roster of clients," said 5WPR President of the Corporate and Technology Practice, Matthew Caiola. "Homeis' mission resonates deeply with us, and we are eager to continue producing work reflective of their efforts. We are honored to work with Homeis, supporting their growth over the past year, and we're thrilled that our work with them has been chosen as a finalist."

The Technology team secured significant national coverage in both English and Spanish-speaking broadcasts and print media, successfully raising brand awareness for the platform and leading to Homeis experiencing a huge spike in downloads and new users. A special emphasis was placed on connecting media with app users, leading to human interest stories and demonstrating the real connections created through the platform by showcasing those who have provided for each other throughout the outbreak.

"We've created a place where immigrants from around the world can connect with people who share their same culture," said Ran Harnevo, CEO of Homeis. "5W has been a great partner to bring these stories to life and put Homeis on the radar of so many immigrant communities."

The winners will be announced during a virtual awards ceremony on October 27.

5W Public Relations possesses a rich history of celebrating diversity among their staff, and continues to further their ambition to be a workplace defined by inclusiveness through various internal initiatives relating to recruitment, hiring, and networking.

5WPR's Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

