5WPR Named Public Relations Agency Of The Year

5W PR has had a monumental year celebrating 15 years of growth, innovation and results. The agency has continued to expand its traditional PR and communications programs, adding high-caliber clients and expanded services across all Consumer, Technology, Corporate and Crisis practices. It has also more than doubled the size of its digital media team in 2018, and has added to their digital offerings, including SEO services and an in-house creative team to better support clients and their initiatives. This award marks the fourth year that 5WPR has been honored with an Agency of the Year award in the ABA program.

"It's a tremendous honor for 5WPR to be named Public Relations Agency of the year by the American Business Awards. We are thrilled to accept a Silver Stevie and appreciative the business community for recognizing our unique approach to story-telling this past year," said Ronn Torossian, CEO and Founder of 5W Public Relations. "Since day one, 5W's ethos has been to work really hard, think outside the box and deliver results for our clients; and it has been exciting each year to see how the team's continued commitment to those principles has driven the agency to innovate and grow. I'm so proud of the 5W team and the work we do every day."

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/aba. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony in New York on Monday, June 11th.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

