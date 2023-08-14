5WPR Named to List of Top 7 Professional Services PR Firms in the U.S. 2023

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today its Professional Services PR division has been named the 7th largest in the U.S., up three spots from 2022, by O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication.

For over 50 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees, which are verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

"Our Professional Services division continues to grow, creating impactful campaigns for our clients that drive desired results," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "Since launching the division, we've worked with various ventures, from startups and disruptors to industry leaders and are proud of our ability to evolve and grow alongside the ever-changing media landscape. We understand how to position brands within the space and get them noticed."

5WPR was also named the third-largest, privately-held public relations agency in the New York City Metro Area, as well as the 11th largest in the U.S. by O'Dwyer's.

