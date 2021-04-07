5WPR Named to List of Top U.S. PR Firms 2021

NEW YORK, April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations (5WPR) the 11th largest privately-held public relations agency in the U.S. The agency was also ranked the third largest public relations agency in New York City Metro Area.

O'Dwyer's has been conducting its PR firm ranking for the past 52 years based on their fees, and reviews PR firm income statements. 5WPR saw a 12.6% increase over 2019 with a net fee income of $38.1 Million for 2020.

"Despite incredibly challenging circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, 5W employees shined in their ability to adjust and adapt on behalf of our clients," said 5WPR Founder and CEO, Ronn Torossian. "Embracing a normal allowed 5W to grow at a rapid pace, expanding our roster of international clients, introducing five new specialty divisions including our cryptocurrency and NFT practices, while continuing to produce outstanding work for our loyal and long-term clients. I am incredibly proud of the challenges 5W has overcome in 2020, and will always look at this as a defining year in our history."

Active clients of 5WPR include GNC, CarParts.com, Topps, Sparkling Ice, SodaStream, EPICOR, Columbia Care, Payless, SmileDirectClub, CLMBR, and Coca-Cola's Fairlife unit.

Since founded by Ronn Torossian in 2003 in one-room, with one intern, and three clients, the agency today employs 160 professionals and continues to experience rapid growth. Headquartered in New York City, 5W boasts clients spanning corporate, technology, consumer packaged goods, beauty, lifestyle, travel, health, home & housewares, food & beverage, cannabis, fashion, and more. The agency specializes in a full-service, integrated approach, offering media relations, media training, crisis management, online reputation management, influencer programming, digital marketing, social media management, content creation, creative services, and more.

