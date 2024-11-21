5WPR Named to PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce it has been named to PR Daily's 2024 Top Agencies List for the second consecutive year. This list celebrates the most innovative and effective PR and communications agencies from across the industry.

PR Daily's Top Agencies List honors agencies that have demonstrated superior expertise in public relations, marketing, social media, crisis communications, media relations and more. 5WPR's selection highlights the agency's commitment to excellence and dedication to delivering creative and impactful results for its clients.

"5W is committed to delivering exceptional work that exceeds our clients' expectations, even as the industry evolves and the challenges we face grow more complex," said Matthew Caiola, North America CEO of 5WPR. "Our ability to carve out meaningful spaces in saturated media markets and successfully navigate the emerging digital landscape is a testament to our expertise and adaptability, and our inclusion on the list outwardly reflects this. Congratulations to all the other agencies recognized this year."

5WPR's recognition will be celebrated at the PR Daily Awards Luncheon on December 11, 2024, at City Winery in New York City. The event will gather top communications professionals to celebrate the accomplishments of the year's finalists and winners.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

