5WPR Named to PR Net 100 List 2023

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the US, announces today that it has been named to The PR Net 100 list for the third consecutive year. The list recognizes talent, innovation, and influence in the PR industry and is compiled of agencies that have shown agility, resilience, and a reimagining of the communications business.

This year's program drew the largest number of applications to date from agencies of the highest caliber. For consideration, applicants shared various aspects of agency successes including notable long-term clients and recent client wins, campaigns and company updates, key hires, and new services. Also taken into consideration are agency culture, creativity, and thought leadership.

"We are honored to once again be named to The PR Net 100 list," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "This recognition does not go unnoticed and is a reminder for our agency to continue to outperform ourselves year after year while the industry continues to become more competitive."

"5W's continued success is a testament to the incredibly talented team of professionals who work daily to deliver groundbreaking results on behalf of our clients," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Dara A. Busch. "Our agency has had an incredible year, and it's fulfilling to see the work and innovation continue to be acknowledged by the industry."

2023 continues to be a tremendous year for 5WPR. The agency has received numerous accolades including being honored as the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the American Business Awards, named a top US agency, as well as a top 3 NYC PR agency by O'Dwyer's, and named a top global PR agency by PRovoke Media. The agency has also continued its growth with the announcement of the launch of The HOW Agency, its new dedicated digital agency, in addition to acquiring leading boutique food and beverage communications firm, YC Media.

