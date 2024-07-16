5WPR Named Top 10 Environmental, Sustainability, and Greentech PR Firm in US

NEW YORK, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has announced its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the 10th largest PR firm specializing in environmental, sustainability, and Greentech in the US with net fees of $900,000.

For the last 55 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees and has verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

"We're seeing significant macrotrends driving the growth of this sector - companies approaching sustainability commitment deadlines, the AI revolution putting significant demands on our power grid, and continued demand for electric vehicles among them. Additionally, climate tech companies raised $51 billion in 2023, and even more the year before, which demonstrates the long-term value investors see in this sector. These are major contributing factors to companies looking to increase their brand presence, raise executive visibility, and capture market share and tapping us to help them do so," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "We are proud to be recognized for our work in this important sector and look forward to continuing to support our clients in driving positive change."

5W has recently welcomed clients into the practice, including Nexans, a group with global reach, driving the shift towards an all-electric future and thus a safer, more sustainable world for all. Other experiences include working with Archer, and Electra Meccanica.

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR has also been named a top-two New York City PR agency, and a top US agency by O'Dwyer's this year. The firm has also been recognized as a top U.S. and global agency by PRovoke Media.

