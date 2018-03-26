5WPR Named Top 10 PR Firm In The U.S.

"2017 was a big year for 5WPR. We hit our 15th year anniversary, saw double-digit revenue growth across the board, and tripled the size of our digital team. Being named a top 10 PR agency in the U.S. is a true testament to the hard work and innovation our firm puts into creating impactful results," said 5W President & CEO Ronn Torossian. "I'm proud of the drive this team has and our ability to continue to evolve and grow with the ever-changing media landscape. I look forward to what the rest of 2018 will bring."

With key clients including JetSmarter, All-Clad, Rowenta, Walgreens, Sparkling ICE, Rainbow Light, Ashley Stewart, Wendy Williams, Santa Margherita, It's a 10, Bowlmor, Servcorp, The Trade Desk and more, 5W has extensive experience creating brand stories and developing long-term creative strategies across Consumer, B2B and Tech categories.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

