5WPR Named Top 50 Global PR Agency by PRovoke Media

NEW YORK, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named among the top 50 PR agencies worldwide by PRovoke Media in their Global Top 250 PR Agency Ranking 2023. Up eight spots from last year's ranking, this recognition comes on the back of 5W celebrating 20 years in business and reporting 25% growth in 2022.

Embracing their continued growth, the agency recently announced the launch of a digital agency, HOW, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the firm. HOW is already working with a variety of clients, including both independent digital and integrated digital and communications programs, spanning both consumer and B2B, through programs that range from top of the funnel through the entire customer journey, marrying conversation and conversion. Its capabilities will span strategy, analytics, content, technical, and paid campaigns.

"It is rewarding to be able to reflect on two decades of monumental success and growth as an independent agency, and celebrate with this latest ranking," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola. "5W continues to be a force within the industry, and we look forward to continue pushing boundaries, and outperforming ourselves each year."

5W's notable clients include G-SHOCK, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, Cirrus Nexus, iDEAL Semiconductor, Integral Ad Science, Samsung SmartThings, and Zeta Global.

PRovoke Media determines rankings by analyzing revenue numbers.

5WPR has also been named a top US agency, and top three NYC PR agency, by O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, in addition to being awarded multiple American Business Awards this year, including a Stevie Award for PR Agency of the Year.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations