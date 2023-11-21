5WPR Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for 2023

Agency received top rankings across nine category offerings

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., has been recognized as a 2023 Global Leader by Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers. 5W, and its fully-owned digital agency, The HOW Agency, received top marks across nine service areas including Top Public Relations Company, Top Corporate Communications Company, Top Crisis Communications Company, Top Digital Strategy Company, Top Event Management Company, Top Influencer Advertising Company, Top Instagram Advertising Company, Top TikTok Advertising Company, and Top LinkedIn Advertising Company.

Clutch honorees are selected based on their industry expertise and ability to deliver; scores that are calculated based on the client feedback from thousands of reviews published on the marketplace. For the sixth consecutive year, Clutch has honored its top B2B companies with the Global Award designation.

"We take great pride in being recognized as a leading public relations and digital marketing agency and it is an honor to be named as global leaders across many of our additional service areas," said 5WPR Co-CEO, Matthew Caiola.

"We are continuously raising our agency standards, producing outstanding work on behalf of our client partners, and we're thrilled to close out 2023 with such an incredible recognition.

"This is the latest in a string of 2023 award wins for 5W and The HOW Agency. The agency has received numerous accolades including being honored as the winner of a Gold Stevie Award in the American Business Awards in addition to Co-CEO Dara A. Busch's Gold Stevie Award win in the Woman of the Year – Advertising, Marketing & Public Relations category. 5W has also been named a top US agency, as well as a top 3 NYC PR agency by O'Dwyer's, a top global PR agency by PRovoke Media, and was included in the PR Net 100 List. The agency has also continued its growth with the announcement of the launch of The HOW Agency, its new dedicated digital agency, as well as acquiring leading boutique food and beverage communications firm, YC Media.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to Inc Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

VP Marketing & Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations