5WPR Recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Fall 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., today announced its recognition as a 2025 Fall Clutch Global Award winner for Public Relations services. This acknowledgement comes from Clutch, the leading global marketplace of B2B service providers.

This recognition reflects 5WPR's continued commitment to delivering exceptional client results and its reputation for excellence across the communications industry. Clutch Global Awards honor companies that rank among the top 15 in their category worldwide, based on verified client feedback, industry expertise, and overall market presence.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized as a Clutch Global Leader for Fall 2025," said Matthew Caiola , CEO of 5WPR. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our clients place in us. We're proud to see our work recognized at a global level."

"The Clutch Global Award winners represent what's possible when businesses put client success at the center of everything they do," said Mike Beares, Clutch Founder and CEO.

To learn more about partnering with 5WPR for your PR and digital marketing needs, visit www.5wpr.com . For more information about the Clutch Global Awards and to view the full list of honorees, visit Clutch .

