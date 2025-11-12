5WPR Recognized with Five Wins at the 2025 MarCom Awards

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- 5WPR , one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., is proud to announce it has been recognized with five wins at the 2025 MarCom Awards , one of the industry's most respected creative competitions honoring excellence in marketing and communications.

The agency earned three Platinum and two Gold distinctions across categories, celebrating outstanding work in strategic communications, public relations, and integrated marketing . 5W received Platinum recognition for The Honest Kitchen "Pumpkin Spice Latte Campaign," The Honest Kitchen "Feed Them the Best," and BERO : Establishing a Leader in the Non-Alcoholic Beverage Industry from Day One. The agency's campaigns for Tineco and PLAUD.AI were each honored with Gold distinctions.

"We're incredibly proud to see our teams recognized for their creativity and strategic impact across such a diverse range of clients," said Matthew Caiola , CEO of 5W. "These wins are a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Consumer and CorpTech teams, who consistently push boundaries to deliver meaningful results. We're also deeply grateful to our clients for their trust and collaboration; these honors are truly shared achievements."

Administered by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), the MarCom Awards celebrate creativity, innovation, and excellence across the global marketing and communications industry.

This recognition underscores 5W's ongoing commitment to delivering campaigns that not only capture attention but also drive measurable results for clients across industries.

For more information about 5W and its award-winning work, visit www.5wpr.com .

About 5WPR



5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded in 2003, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C ( Beauty & Fashion , Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness , Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B ( Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer , Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team, visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Chris Bergin

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations