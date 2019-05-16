5WPR Recognized with Grand Stevie Award

NEW YORK, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations (5WPR), a top 15 independently-owned PR firm in the U.S., is pleased to announce that it has been recognized with a Grand Stevie Award for being among the top 10, most recognized organizations in the 2019 American Business Awards.

Grand Stevie Award winners were determined by a points system in which Gold Stevie-winning nominations are granted three points, Silver Stevies two points, and Bronze Stevies one and a half points.

"I am honored and humbled to have 5W awarded with a Grand Stevie for recognizing our dedication and innovative work. From all the companies in America who entered these prestigious awards, we and our clients have received more than nearly any other company in the U.S.," said 5WPR CEO Ronn Torossian. "Since day one, 5W's ethos has been to work really hard, think outside the box and deliver results for our clients; and it has been exciting each year to see how the team's continued commitment to those principles has driven the agency to innovate and grow. I'm incredibly proud of the 5W team and the work we do every day for some of America's best brands."

The Stevie Award, recognized as the world's premier business awards, honors and recognizes the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and working professionals across the globe. The award judges include 200 of the most respected executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and business educators.

Torossian will also be recognized at this year's Stevie Awards with a Bronze medal for Entrepreneur of the Year in the Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations category. He has previously been recognized twice as PR Executive of the Year by The Stevie American Business Awards.

Winners will be presented their Grand Stevie Awards trophies at the ABA's gala banquet on June 11 in New York. The awards presentations will also be broadcast live via Livestream.

