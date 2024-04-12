5WPR Tapped as Agency of Record for Smart Desk Brand Beflo

NEW YORK, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been selected as the public relations Agency of Record for connected desk company Beflo.

Beflo selected 5WPR to spearhead a strategic media relations campaign aimed at elevating awareness and driving significant attention to its flagship product, the Tenon Smart Desk, in the United States market.

The collaboration between Beflo and 5W marks an exciting development in the dynamic landscape of smart office solutions. With the Tenon Smart Desk, Beflo aims to position itself as a frontrunner in the rapidly expanding standing desk market—leveraging its cutting-edge technology and ergonomic design to meet the evolving needs of modern workplaces.

"Beflo has designed a smart desk that fits seamlessly into consumer's homes and improves productivity, wellness, and connectivity," said Dara A. Busch, Co-CEO of 5WPR. "With workplace culture continuing to evolve at such a rapid pace, our team could not be more excited to generate widespread attention and interest for the revolutionary Tenon Smart Desk at a time when so many consumers are looking for home office solutions that fit their lifestyle."

Whether executing creative plans that surprise and delight, making news that generates maximum media coverage, or engaging consumers where they least expect it, 5W's results are unparalleled. The agency works in all aspects of consumer public relations and CPG PR.

About Beflo

The connected desk company is dedicated to enhancing your daily activities at home, facilitating a seamless transition into a new standard of home living. By promoting a harmonious balance between work and leisure within your home environment, we offer versatile, comfortable, and functional home solutions. Our innovative approach empowers you with a better way of living, ensuring that you find your flow effortlessly.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian over 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 300 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations