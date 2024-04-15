5WPR Named Top Two New York City PR Agency by O'Dwyer's

NEW YORK, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has announced its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR the second largest public relations agency in New York City.

For the last 55 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees and has verified by reviewing PR firm income statements. 5WPR ended 2023 reporting $61.6M in fees.

"Today, we proudly announce 5WPR continues to grow its presence as an industry leader and a force here in New York City," said Ronn Torossian, Chairman & Founder of 5WPR. "This achievement is a direct reflection of the dedication and expertise of our team, whose relentless pursuit of innovation continuously reaffirms their commitment to delivering unparalleled support and results-driven work on behalf of our clients."

In addition to this recognition, in the past year, 5WPR has been named a Top US Agency by O'Dwyer's, awarded two workplace awards —Ragan's Top Workplaces in Communications and Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year —and launched its new digital agency, The HOW Agency. The agency has also expanded its leadership team, welcoming multiple new executive hires.

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian over 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO).

