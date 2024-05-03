5WPR Technology PR Division Named Among Top in the US

NEW YORK, May 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyer's, a leading public relations industry publication, has announced its annual PR rankings, naming 5WPR's Technology PR Division the 13th largest in the US. With net fees over $15 million, the agency's technology practice remains in the top 15 rankings for over 5 years running.

For the last 55 years, O'Dwyer's has been ranking PR agencies based on their fees and has verified by reviewing PR firm income statements.

"5W's technology client partners span the globe and every sector of the space, from adtech and fintech, to artificial intelligence and cybersecurity," said Matt Caiola, Co-CEO, 5WPR. "It is a fast-changing industry that requires a high level of skill to navigate. The dedication of our team makes all the difference and ensures results-driven work that makes a noticeable difference in our client's brand identity."

Notable clients of the practice include home automation company Samsung SmartThings, legal AI company Casetext, multinational payment and transactional services platform Worldline, data-driven marketing solution Zeta Global, leader in AI-driven narrative and risk intelligence Blackbird.AI, trading software Webull, and the number one enterprise experience platform for critical insights and action, Medallia.

In addition to this recognition, 5WPR has also been named a top-two New York City PR agency, and a top US agency by O'Dwyer's this year.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian more than 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2024 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

Media Contact

Roxanne Ducas

[email protected] / 212.584.4310

SOURCE 5W Public Relations