5WPR Technology PR Practice Named Top 15 in the U.S.

NEW YORK, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O'Dwyers, a leading public relations industry publication, has officially released its annual PR rankings, naming 5W Public Relations' technology PR practice area the 11th largest in the U.S., ranking two spots higher than the previous year. With net fees of over $10 million, this year's placement marks the fifth consecutive year of the division being ranked within the top 15.

5WPR's technology division serves clients across fintech, proptech, legal tech, adtech, martech, autotech, biotech, apps and consumer electronics, cryptocurrency, blockchain, cybersecurity, ecommerce, gaming, HR tech, SaaS, PaaS, IaaS, and DaaS, and continues to be amongst the fastest-growing subcategories at the agency. Clients of 5WPR's technology team included numerous Fortune 500 companies, six members of the Forbes 400 and 15 unicorns and public companies.

"We are extremely proud of the technology team and their continuous hard work, on behalf of clients in an extremely fast-paced and competitive industry," said 5WPR President of the Corporate and Technology Practice, Matthew Caiola. "Our team works hard to stay ahead of industry trends and emerging technologies, ensuring we're ready to secure incredible results on behalf of our client partners. This recognition is an acknowledgment of their dedication to their work."

The division saw a huge spike in healthcare technology clients in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic including contact tracing solution, Contakt World, telemedicine ecosystem, ixlayer, and CNBC Disruptor and healthcare company Heal. Other notable clients of the practice include accounts payable and payment automation platform AvidXchange, data-driven marketing solution Zeta Global, the world's largest global programmatic media and technology platform, Xaxis, TV and audio brand, VIZIO, vertical climbing machine, CLMBR, trading softwares TrendSpider and Webull, e-commerce provider of aftermarket automotive parts, CarParts.com, and RV traveler membership program, Harvest Hosts.

The team also received the Diversity & Inclusion Campaign award in the PRNEWS 2020 Platinum PR Awards for their work with client Homeis, the go-to source for hundreds of thousands of immigrants to find friends, lawyers, jobs, housing and more through trusted recommendations by others within their communities.

5WPR's Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

