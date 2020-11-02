5WPR Technology Team Wins PRNEWS Diversity & Inclusion Campaign Award

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has received the Diversity & Inclusion Campaign award in the PRNEWS 2020 Platinum PR Awards. The win recognizes 5WPR's Technology Team and their outstanding work with client Homeis at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.

Homeis is the go-to source for hundreds of thousands of immigrants to find friends, lawyers, jobs, housing and more through trusted recommendations by others within their communities. At the onset of the pandemic, Homeis forums were filled with questions and concerns from the immigrant community about fears related to accessible coronavirus testing and health care, ICE, and more. The Homeis team partnered with immigration and legal experts to answer these questions and quickly transformed the application into a COVID-19 resource. 5W positioned Homeis as the go-to resource for immigrants – an often overlooked and underserved community - to find all the information they need in one spot.

"It is exciting to be recognized for work that reflects 5WPR's internal values of diversity and inclusivity, especially during such an unparalleled time," said 5WPR President of the Corporate and Technology Practice, Matthew Caiola. "I am extremely proud of the Technology Team's continuous work with Homeis. Their ability to secure coverage across a vast range of media has helped countless immigrants in our communities throughout the country."

The PRNEWS Platinum Awards celebrate excellence across people, teams and campaigns in the industry. Winners were announced virtually during a ceremony on October 27.

5W Public Relations possesses a rich history of celebrating diversity among their staff, and continues to further their ambition to be a workplace defined by inclusiveness through various internal initiatives relating to recruitment, hiring, and networking. The agency has taken on an array of diversity campaigns across our Consumer, Corporate and Technology practices.

5WPR's Technology Practice employs the perfect combination of true professionals and unparalleled techniques. The team delivers results through key industry relationships with influencers, bloggers, celebrities, and media. By implementing integrated PR, Digital, Influencer Partnerships and Social Media campaigns, 5W ensures maximum coverage for its clients.

In addition to this award, 5WPR was named to PRNEWS Agency Elite Top 100 List, named among America's Best PR Agencies 2021 by Forbes, awarded PR Agency of the Year by the American Business Awards and received numerous awards and nominations across consumer and corporate practices for client work.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

Media Contact

Ronn Torossian

[email protected]

SOURCE 5W Public Relations

Related Links

http://www.5wpr.com

