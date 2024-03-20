5WPR Welcomes Innovative Culinary Tool Brand Kitchen Mama to Roster of Clients

NEW YORK, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently owned PR firms in the U.S., announces today it has been named PR agency of record for Kitchen Mama, a leading innovator in kitchen tools and accessories.

Since 2018, Kitchen Mama has been dedicated to enhancing the cooking experience for households nationwide, focusing on accessibility, innovation, and joy in the kitchen.

As Kitchen Mama's agency of record, 5WPR will provide comprehensive media relations support for the client, including new product launch announcements and media outreach, as well as amplifying presence at the Inspired Home Show. The agency will leverage its expertise to craft targeted media campaigns that highlight Kitchen Mama's mission to make cooking easy, accessible, and enjoyable for all ages and circumstances through innovative kitchen tools.

"We are thrilled to partner with Kitchen Mama and support their vision as we continue to see increased demand for 'smart' kitchen gadgets, including multi-purpose, automatic and hands-free options," said Co-CEO Dara A. Busch. "With their innovative products and dedication to customer satisfaction, we look forward to helping them achieve their goal of retail expansion."

With new brands, lines, and products introduced each day, 5W understands competition for space (in shopping carts, on shelves and in the media) is fierce. From facilitating the launch of new products to developing long-term creative strategies that ensure maximum media coverage, sell products, increase distribution, and win market share, our experience and results in the food and beverage arena are unparalleled.

About Kitchen Mama

Since 2018, Kitchen Mama has been on a mission to fill kitchens with laughter, delicious aromas, and precious moments. With a lineup of electric can openers, grinders, and more, each innovation demonstrates the brand's commitment to reducing barriers in the kitchen so everyone can experience the joy of cooking. Kitchen Mama is committed to making cooking easier, not only for individuals with limited strength or mobility but also for those who prefer convenient meal preparation. Its hero products, including the highly acclaimed Auto 1.0 Electric Can Opener, which boasts more than 97,000 reviews on Amazon and 66,000 5-star ratings, cater to this mission. Stay in the loop on updates at https://shopkitchenmama.com/ or the Amazon page, and follow along at @kitchenmamaus on Instagram and Facebook.

About 5WPR

5WPR is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues, and ideas. Founded by Ronn Torossian 20 years ago, 5W has been named a top US and NYC PR Agency by leading industry publication O'Dwyer's, as well as awarded Agency of the Year in the 2023 American Business Awards®, and continuously brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold, and results-driven approach to communication. The agency has more than 250 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and Digital Marketing (Social Media, Influencer, Paid Media, SEO). In addition to its business accolades, 5W was named to the 2024 Digiday WorkLife Employer of the Year list. For more information and to join our team visit 5W Careers.

