5WPR Wins B2B Brand Experience of the Year In 2021 International Business Awards®

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Brand Experience of the Year – Business-to-Business category in the 19th Annual international Business Awards®.

The award recognizes the CPG team's work with client Bevi, a smart water machine for commercial spaces that offers still and sparkling all-natural water flavors, and their "Future of the Workplace" virtual roundtable event, focused on bringing key executives across industries to hold an important discussion around the future of the physical workplace during a time of change. Attendees of the event included entrepreneurs, executives, office managers and top tier media, who gained insight and discussed considerations for office re-opening plans. The roundtable discussion opened up an important dialogue while further positioning Bevi as a leading resource to businesses across the country.

"Ingenuity has been the most valuable strategy throughout this past year, especially for our business-facing client partners as offices remained closed across the globe," said 5WPR CEO and Founder, Ronn Torossian. "The team's ability to craft and execute award-winning work while navigating unprecedented circumstances demonstrates not only their ability to adapt, but also thrive, as the industry continues to reinvent itself."

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning "crowned," the awards will be virtually presented to winners during a live event on Wednesday, June 30. Tickets for the virtual event are now on sale.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produce the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy. 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication. 5W was awarded 2020 PR Agency of The Year and CEO Ronn Torossian, was named 2020 Entrepreneur of the Year by the American Business Awards.

