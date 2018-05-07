5WPR Wins Gold Stevie Award For PR Campaign Of The Year

All-Clad, the undisputed cookware choice of top restaurant chefs and passionate home cooks, partnered with 5W to introduce the new cooking food processor, Prep&Cook, to the U.S. market and capture dominant market share for this new kitchen electrics category. 5W executed a multi-faceted PR and social media program, tapping into food and lifestyle influencers to help educate consumers and media on the use of the product, while creating excitement and driving product sales via key retailers including Sur La Table and Amazon.com.

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be honored with a Gold Steve Award for the hard work and creativity that went into the launch of the All-Clad Prep&Cook," said Ronn Torossian, CEO & Founder of 5WPR. "This campaign is a true example of what 5W does best. Our team created a high-impact, fully integrated PR and communications program that engaged the media, consumers and influencers across the industry. These efforts resulted in a sold-out product. I'm incredibly proud of our Home & Housewares team and excited to be recognized with this Gold honor."

The American Business Awards are the nation's premier business awards program. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2018 Stevie winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/aba. The awards will be presented to winners at a gala ceremony in New York on Monday, June 11th.

About 5W Public Relations: 5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 150 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

