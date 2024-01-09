5x5 Trading Launches Aircraft Brokerage and Advisory Business

Signs Three-Year Strategic Services Agreement with Wheels Up

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 5x5 Trading today announced the launch of its aircraft brokerage and advisory business and signed a three-year strategic services agreement with Wheels Up. 5x5 Trading was founded by former leaders of the Wheels Up aircraft sales division, John Odegard, Seth Zlotkin and Chris Brenner, as well as seasoned aircraft management and sales leader, Jeremy Bogle.

As part of the strategic services agreement, 5x5 Trading will be the exclusive provider of acquisition and disposition services for Wheels Up, provide expertise and input on fleet planning requirements, and support Wheels Up and Air Partner members and customers on aircraft transactions.

"We look forward to working closely with the 5x5 Trading team," said George Mattson, Wheels Up's Chief Executive Officer. "John, Seth, Chris and Jeremy are proven industry leaders with a strong record of success in the aircraft sales and acquisition space, and we are excited to continue to have full access to their deep experience and capability in support of Wheels Up's strategic imperatives."

"As a leading private aviation company, Wheels Up continues to drive the industry forward with innovative solutions," said 5x5 Trading Managing Partner John Odegard. "We are excited to continue our close working relationship and help achieve the objectives of both organizations."

5x5 Trading is an International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA) accredited broker dealer offering independent retail brokerage, acquisition, trade and new aircraft advisory services, and is the exclusive sales and acquisition partner for Wheels Up. For more information and current aircraft inventory, go to 5X5Trading.com.

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. and one of the largest private aviation companies in the world. Wheels Up offers a complete global aviation solution with a large, modern and diverse fleet, backed by an uncompromising commitment to safety and service. Customers can access membership programs, charter and whole aircraft sales, as well as unique commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also offers freight, safety and security solutions and managed services to individuals, industry, government and civil organizations.

Wheels Up is guided by the mission to connect private flyers to aircraft, and one another, through an open platform that seamlessly enables life's most important experiences. Powered by a global private aviation marketplace connecting its base of approximately 11,000 members and customers to a network of approximately 1,500 safety-vetted and verified private aircraft, Wheels Up is widening the aperture of private travel for millions of consumers globally. With the Wheels Up mobile app and website, members and customers have the digital convenience to search, book and fly.

To learn more about Wheels Up, go to Wheelsup.com.

