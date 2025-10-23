Wheels Up Announces Date of Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release

ATLANTA, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) today announced that it will release its third quarter 2025 financial results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

Earnings materials will be available on the Wheels Up investor relations website at investors.wheelsup.com.

About Wheels Up

Wheels Up is a leading provider of on-demand private aviation in the U.S. with a large, diverse fleet and a global network of safety-vetted charter operators, all committed to safety and service. Customers access charter and membership programs and commercial travel benefits through a strategic partnership with Delta Air Lines. Wheels Up also provides cargo services to a range of clients, including individuals and government organizations. With the Wheels Up app and website, members can easily search, book, and fly.

