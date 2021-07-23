$6.2 Billion Worldwide 3D Printing Metals Industry to 2027 - Impact Analysis of COVID-19

DUBLIN, July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "3D Printing Metals - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Printing Metals estimated at US$994 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

Titanium, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 33.6% CAGR and reach US$3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Nickel segment is readjusted to a revised 30.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $299 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 28.8% CAGR



The 3D Printing Metals market in the U.S. is estimated at US$299 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 28.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 27.3% and 25.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 20.6% CAGR.



Stainless Steel Segment to Record 25.3% CAGR



In the global Stainless Steel segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 25.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$132.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$641.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$729.9 Million by the year 2027.



Select Competitors (Total 34 Featured):

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Carpenter Technology Corporation

Concept Laser GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

Equispheres

ExOne GmbH

General Electric Company

GKN PLC

Hoganas AB

LPW Technology Inc.

Materialise NV

Optomec Inc.

Proto Labs Inc.

Renishaw plc

Sandvik AB

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Company

Voxeljet AG

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

