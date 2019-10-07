$6.44 Bn Non-Thermal Pasteurization Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018 & 2019-2027
Oct 07, 2019, 07:00 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Thermal Pasteurization - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization market accounted for $1.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.
The adoption of inventive food processing innovations to hold the nutrients of the food and increase in the shelf life of the product is probably going to further drive the development of the market. However, the misconception leading to additional regulatory steps for labelling irradiates food may act as a restraining factor for the market progression in the years ahead.
The non-thermal process is generally accepted in the food and beverage industry, as it reduces the foods' processing time without affecting its nutritional value. Non-thermal pasteurization technologies are generally used for food safety and preservation through various procedures, such as decontamination and sterilization and their action on the microorganism's cells.
By application, the beverages segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the expansion in the selection of market techniques in processed fruit & vegetable juices, wine, sugar syrups, beer, milk, and processed coconut water are used as they effectively increase the shelf life of beverages and prevent microbial development. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for the extended shelf life of food products and favourable food legislations implemented across the region.
What the report offers:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub-segments and the regional markets
- Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Food Form
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Liquid Form
5.3 Solid Form
6 Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Technique
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Pulse Electric Field (PEF)
6.3 High Pressure Processing (HPP)
6.3.1 Vessel Volume
6.3.2 Orientation Type
6.4 Ultrasonic
6.5 Microwave Volumetric Heating (MVH)
6.6 Irradiation
6.7 Other Techniques
7 Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Pharmaceuticals & Cosmetics
7.3 Food
7.3.1 Meat
7.3.2 Seafood
7.3.3 Poultry
7.3.4 Fruits and Vegetables
7.3.5 Dairy Products
7.3.6 Ready Meals
7.4 Beverages
7.4.1 Alcoholic
7.4.1.1 Wine
7.4.1.2 Beer
7.4.1.3 Other Alcoholic Beverages
7.4.2 Non-Alcoholic
7.4.2.1 Carbonated Drinks
7.4.2.2 Juice
7.4.2.3 Other Non-Alcoholic Beverages
8 Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market, By Geography
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America
8.2.1 US
8.2.2 Canada
8.2.3 Mexico
8.3 Europe
8.3.1 Germany
8.3.2 UK
8.3.3 Italy
8.3.4 France
8.3.5 Spain
8.3.6 Rest of Europe
8.4 Asia Pacific
8.4.1 Japan
8.4.2 China
8.4.3 India
8.4.4 Australia
8.4.5 New Zealand
8.4.6 South Korea
8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
8.5 South America
8.5.1 Argentina
8.5.2 Brazil
8.5.3 Chile
8.5.4 Rest of South America
8.6 Middle East & Africa
8.6.1 Saudi Arabia
8.6.2 UAE
8.6.3 Qatar
8.6.4 South Africa
8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
9 Key Developments
9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
9.3 New Product Launch
9.4 Expansions
9.5 Other Key Strategies
10 Company Profiling
10.1 Universal Pure
10.2 Thyssenkrupp AG
10.3 Symbios Technologies
10.4 Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd
10.5 Pulsemaster
10.6 Nordion
10.7 Next HPP
10.8 Multivac Sepp Haggenmuller Se & Co. Kg
10.9 Kobe Steel Ltd
10.10 Hormel Foods
10.11 Hiperbaric Espana
10.12 Hain Celestial
10.13 Elea Technology
10.14 Dukane Corporation
10.15 Chic Freshertech
10.16 Bosch
10.17 BaoTou KeFa High Pressure Technology
10.18 Avure Technologies
10.19 American Pasteurization
10.20 Advanced Microwave Technologies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vvmjyg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
