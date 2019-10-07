$6.44 Bn Non-Thermal Pasteurization Markets - Global Outlook Report 2018 & 2019-2027

DUBLIN, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Non-Thermal Pasteurization - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization market accounted for $1.12 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $6.44 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period.



The adoption of inventive food processing innovations to hold the nutrients of the food and increase in the shelf life of the product is probably going to further drive the development of the market. However, the misconception leading to additional regulatory steps for labelling irradiates food may act as a restraining factor for the market progression in the years ahead.



The non-thermal process is generally accepted in the food and beverage industry, as it reduces the foods' processing time without affecting its nutritional value. Non-thermal pasteurization technologies are generally used for food safety and preservation through various procedures, such as decontamination and sterilization and their action on the microorganism's cells.



By application, the beverages segment is likely to have a huge demand due to the expansion in the selection of market techniques in processed fruit & vegetable juices, wine, sugar syrups, beer, milk, and processed coconut water are used as they effectively increase the shelf life of beverages and prevent microbial development. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for the extended shelf life of food products and favourable food legislations implemented across the region.



