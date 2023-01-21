$6.5+ Billion Worldwide Reusable Face Mask Industry to 2031 - COVID-19 is a Major Driver

DUBLIN, Jan. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Reusable Face Mask Global Market Report 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global reusable face mask market.



This report focuses on reusable face mask market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the reusable face mask market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the markets response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global reusable face mask market is expected to grow from $2.27 billion in 2021 to $2.83 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.1%. The reusable face mask market is expected to reach $6.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 23.3%.

Major players in the reusable face mask market are Respro, Moldex-Metric Inc., Vogmask, idMASK, Totobobo, Airpop, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Cambridge Mask Company, Debrief Me, Arax Co Ltd, VBM Medizintechnik GmbH, Venus Mask, Honeywell International Inc., and Trent Limited.



The reusable face mask market consists of the sales of reusable face masks by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to prevent germs from entering the body through the nose and mouth. A reusable face mask refers to a protective device that covers the nose and mouth of the face.



The main types of materials in reusable face masks are cotton, nylon, and others. The cotton reusable face masks are made of cotton fabric. Cotton is a plant that grows the white and fluffy fibers used to produce the fabric known as cotton, which is used for various purposes. The different distribution channels include offline and online. It is used in commercial and personal applications.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the reusable face mask market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the reusable face mask market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The coronavirus pandemic is expected to propel the growth of the reusable face mask market going forward. The coronavirus pandemic refers to the ongoing epidemic of infectious diseases caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Governments in several countries imposed laws requiring the use of face masks to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which encouraged manufacturers of reusable face masks to increase production and provide customers with higher-quality products. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, a specialized government agency of the United Nations, as of July 11, 2021, there were 558 million coronavirus cases globally. Therefore, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic is driving the growth of reusable face masks.



Product innovations are the key trend gaining popularity in the reusable face mask market. Major companies operating in the reusable face mask market are introducing new products to sustain their position in the market. For instance, in June 2020, Livinguard Technologies, a Swiss hygiene technology company, came up with a novel face mask known as the Livinguard mask, made using Livinguard Technology. This face mask can directly inactivate viruses and bacteria, which also includes 99.9% of the coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

The countries covered in the reusable face mask market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



