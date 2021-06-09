$6.63 Billion Electrosurgical Devices Markets - Global Forecast to 2027: Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

DUBLIN, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Electrosurgical Devices Global Market - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global electrosurgical devices global market is estimated to reach $6,635.6 million by 2027.

Electrosurgery units (ESU's) are the medical devices used for surgical cutting or to manage blood loss by causing coagulation (homeostasis) during surgery. Electrosurgical devices are used for almost all types of surgeries such as cardiac, orthopedic, cosmetic and dermatological, gynecological, plastic surgery, ENT, maxillofacial, urological, neurological and general surgical procedures as well as certain dental procedures, etc.

The increasing acceptance of electrosurgical devices is mainly due to the advancements in electrosurgical devices such as reduction of collateral damage to tissues, eschar (dead tissues) formation and also limiting the sticking of tissues.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Introduction

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 Factors Influencing Market

3.4 Market Dynamics

3.4.1 Drivers and Opportunities

3.4.1.1 Increasing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Surgeries

3.4.1.2 Rapid Growth in the Aging Population

3.4.1.3 the Growing Number of Cosmetic Surgery Procedures

3.4.1.4 Prevalence of Obesity and Its Related Surgeries

3.4.1.5 Advancement in Technology

3.4.1.6 Demand for Electrosurgical Procedures in the Emerging Regions

3.4.2 Restraints and Threats

3.4.2.1 Risk of Side Effects

3.4.2.2 Increase in the Number of Product Recalls

3.4.2.3 Preference for Non-Invasive Procedures

3.4.2.4 Healthcare Reforms Especially Government Pressure to Minimize Healthcare Costs

3.4.2.5 Pricing Pressure on Device Manufacturers

3.4.2.6 Postponement and Cancellation of Surgeries Due to Covid-19

3.5 Regulatory Affairs

3.5.1 International Organization for Standardization

3.5.1.1 Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

3.5.1.2 Iso 13485 Medical Devices

3.5.2 The U.S.

3.5.3 Europe

3.5.4 China

3.5.5 India

3.5.6 Japan

3.6 Porter's Five Force Analysis

3.7 Market Share Analysis

3.7.1 Electrosurgical Devices Global Market

3.8 Patent Trends

3.9 Reimbursement Scenario

3.10 Technologic Advancements

3.10.1 Radiofrequency Ballon Ablation

3.10.2 Eclipsia+ 27.12Mhz Advanced Thermocoagulation System

3.11 Supply Chain Analysis

3.12 Volume of Electrosurgery Assisted Surgical Procedures

4 Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Products

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Electrosurgical Generators and Monitors

4.3 Electrosurgical Instruments/Units

4.3.1 Monopolar Instruments

4.3.1.1 Contact Monopolar Instruments

4.3.1.1.1 Electrosurgical Electrodes

4.3.1.1.2 Electrosurgical Pencils

4.3.1.1.3 Suction Coagulators and Irrigation Devices

4.3.1.1.4 Others

4.3.1.2 Non-Contact (Plasma) Monopolar Instruments

4.3.1.2.1 Argon Based Systems

4.3.1.2.2 Helium Based Systems

4.3.2 Bipolar Instruments/Units

4.3.2.1 Vessel Sealing Devices

4.3.2.2 Bipolar Forceps

4.4 Smoke Management Systems

4.5 Electrosurgical Accessories

4.5.1 Patient Return Electrodes

4.5.2 Smoke Management System Accessories

4.5.3 Foot Switches, Cords, Cables and Adapters

4.5.4 Other Accessories (Disposables, Care and Cleaning Agents)

5 Electrosurgical Devices Market, by Applications

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Cardiovascular Surgery

5.3 Cosmetic & Dermatology Surgery

5.4 Dental Surgery

5.5 Gastrointestinal Surgery

5.6 General Surgery

5.7 Gynecological Surgery

5.8 Neurological Surgery

5.9 Oncology

5.10 Orthopedic Surgery

5.11 Urology

5.12 Other Surgeries

6 Electrosurgical Devices Global Market, by End-Users

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Hospitals

6.3 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASC)

6.4 Clinics/Physician's Office

7 Regional Market Analysis

8 Company Developments

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Approvals

8.3 New Product Launches

8.4 Acquisitions

9 Major Companies

9.1 Applied Medical Resource Corporation

9.2 B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.3 Conmed Corporation

9.4 Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

9.5 Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon & Megadyne)

9.6 KLS Martin Group

9.7 Medtronic, plc

9.8 Olympus Corporation

9.9 Smith & Nephew, plc

9.10 Stryker Corporation

Companies Mentioned

Accuratus AG

Acteon Group Limited

Adeor Medical AG

Advanced Instrumentations Inc.

Advin Healthcare

Alan Electronic System Pvt. Ltd.

Albin Group AG

Alsa Apparecchi Medical Srl

Ambu A/S

Anatomics Pty Ltd

Anetic Aid Ltd

Angiodynamics, Inc,

Applied Medical Resources Corporation

Appro Korea

Apyx Medical Corporation

Atmos Medizintechnik

Atricure, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baisheng Medical Co.Ltd.

Baylis Medical Company, Inc

Becton Dickinson and Company

and Company Beijing Kestrel Co. Ltd.

Beijing Med-Zenith Medical Scientific Co. Ltd.

Bipad Surgical Inc.

Black & Black Surgical, Inc,

Black Forest Medical Group (Pmi Pro Med Instruments Gmbh)

Bolder Surgical LLC ( Just Right )

) Bonart Co. Ltd.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bowa-Electronic GmbH & Co.Kg

Bramsys Ind Com Ltd

BVI Medical

Carlo De Fiorgi S.R.L

Cimpax Aps

Coltene/Whaledent AG

Conmed Corporation

Contact Co. LLC

Cooper Companies, Inc.

Deltronix Equipamentos Ltda.

Deroyal Industries, Inc.

Divlabs Healthcare Pvt. Ltd.

Dixion Vertrieb Medizinischer Gerate GmbH

Ease Electronics Systems

Electro Range Mfg Co.

Elekto-Maglaboratuvar Aletleri San Ve Tic A.S.

Eleps Endoscopes

Elite Medical

Elmed Inc.

Ems Electro Medical Systems S.A.

Encision, Inc.

Erbe Elektromedizin GmbH

Fazzini S.R.L

Fiab S.P.A

Gima S.P.A

Goldbov Photoelectronics Co. Ltd

Gps Medical Srl

Gunter Bissinger Medizintechnik GmbH

Heal Force Bio-Meditech Holdings Limited

Hebu Medical GmbH

Hermann Medizintechnik GmbH

Hoya Corporation (Microline Surgical. Inc,/Pentax Medical)

Ic Medical Inc.

Inspital Medical Technology GmbH

Integra Life Science Holding Corporation

Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

Itc. Co.Ltd

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Karl Storz Se & Co. Kg

& Co. Kg Karl-Mueller Scientific Sdn. Bhd.

Kavandish System

Kentamed Ltd

Kirwan Surgical Products,Llc

Kls Martin Group

Lamidey Noury Medical Sarl

Led S.P.A

Life Support Systems

Macan Manufacturing

Maxer Endoscopy GmbH

Mechan Europe Ltd

Medtronic, plc

Meyer-Haake GmbH

Nazmed Sms Sdn Bhd

Olives India

Olympus Corporation

Om Surgicals

Oxxot Srl

Parkell Inc,

Prima Medical Ltd

Prosurg Inc.

Reger Medizintechnik GmbH

RF Kinetics

RF Medical Co. Ltd.

Richard Wolf Medical Instruments Corporation

S.I. Surgical Pvt. Ltd.

Seemann Technologies GmbH

Shanghai Medeco Industry Co. Ltd.

Shining World Healthcare Co. Ltd.

Sklar Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Sternmed GmbH

Stingray Surgical Products LLC.

Stryker Corporation

Surgicose International

Sutter Medizintechnik GmbH

Symmetry Surgical Inc.

Taylor Surgical Instruments Pty Ltd

Telea Electronics Engineering S.R.L

U.S. Medical Innovations, LLC

Unimicro Medical Systems Co, Ltd

Utah Medical Products, Inc.

Uzumcu Medical Equipment

Venus Medsys Private Limited

Wisap Medical Technology GmbH

World Precision Instruments

Xcellance Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Xodus Medical, Inc.

Yancheng Tianrun Medical Technology Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vi8i48

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

