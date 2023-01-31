$6.7 Billion Worldwide Tampon Industry to 2027: Key Players Include Cora, Corman, Cotton High Tech and Edgewell Personal Care Company

DUBLIN, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tampon Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global tampon market size reached US$ 4.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 6.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.09% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Tampons are feminine hygiene products introduced into a body cavity or canal to absorb uterine secretions or flow during menstruation. They are generally made using absorbent materials like cotton or rayon that are produced with an elemental chlorine-free bleaching process.

As compared to their counterparts, such as sanitary napkins, tampons are easy to use and available in a wide range of unique sizes, shapes, and absorption capabilities. Nowadays, leading players are coming up with tampons that have small sticks of cardboard or plastic to make their application convenient and hassle-free. They are also focusing on the launch of fragrance and fragrance-free product variants.



Tampon Market Trends:



A surge in awareness about personal hygiene among women, along with the rising female workforce participation, represents one of the key factors catalyzing the demand for disposable tampons worldwide. Moreover, governing agencies of numerous countries are undertaking initiatives to promote menstrual hygiene.

For instance, under the Period Products Free Provision Act, the Scottish Government introduced a program that provides free and universal access to feminine hygiene products like tampons and pads for women of all age groups. Apart from this, as tampons are seamless, travel-friendly, and provide a protective leakage barrier.

The increasing participation of women in sports and other physical activities is positively influencing their utilization across the globe for optimal function during their performance.

Furthermore, the leading manufacturers are making organic tampons that are free from synthetic chemicals, pesticides, and fertilizers. This, in confluence with the growing awareness about the harmful impact of chemicals present in everyday products on health and the environment, is driving the demand for tampons around the world.

Competitive Landscape:



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Cora, Corman S.p.A, Cotton High Tech S.L., Edgewell Personal Care Company, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Lil-Lets UK Ltd (Premier FMCG (Pty) Ltd), The Procter & Gamble Company, TZMO SA and Unicharm Corporation.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global tampon market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global tampon market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the distribution channel?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global tampon market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

