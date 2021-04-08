$6.8 Billion Worldwide Pre-Insulated Pipes Industry to 2027 - Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

DUBLIN, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pre-Insulated Pipes - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Pre-Insulated Pipes estimated at US$ 6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$ 12.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the period 2020-2027.

Below Ground, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.2% CAGR and reach US$ 7.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Above Ground segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.9% CAGR



The Pre-Insulated Pipes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$ 1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$ 2.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 7.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured):

Aquatherm GmbH

Brunata Ltd.

Durotan Ltd.

Ecoline S.R.L.

Geberit AG

Georg Fischer AG

Interplast S.A.

Isoplus Fernwaermetechnik GmbH

Kabelwerke Brugg AG Holding

KC Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Ke KELIT Kunststoffwerk Gesellschaft M.B.H.

Logstor A/S

Maincor Rohrsysteme GmbH & Co. Kg

Muovitech International Group

Nupi Industrie Italiane S.P.A.

Pem Korea Co., Ltd.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc.

Polypipe Group PLC

Polytherm Heating Systems Ltd.

Rehau Unlimited Polymer Solutions

Rovanco Piping Systems, Inc.

Set Pipes GmbH

Simona AG

Tece GmbH

Thermacor Process Inc.

Thermaflex International

Thermal Pipe Systems, Inc.

Uponor Oyj

Vital Energi Utilities Ltd.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc.

Zeco Aircon Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pre-Insulated Pipes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

