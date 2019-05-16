$6.9 Bn Wireless Charging Market - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024

DUBLIN, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Wireless Charging Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global wireless charging market is exhibiting robust growth and reached a value of US$ 6.9 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during 2011-2018.

Wireless charging refers to the process of electrically charging battery-powered equipment or devices without physically connected cables. It works on the principle of inductive power transfer or magnetic resonance in which an electric current is passed between two objects through the use of coils so as to induce an electromagnetic field. It provides a safe, convenient and reliable way to charge and power numerous electrical devices at homes and workplaces.

The various benefits associated with wireless charging, such as ease of handling and mobility, protection from electric shocks, flexibility, etc., are contributing to the growth of the global wireless charging market. Further, the rising proliferation of the Internet of Things (IoT) is boosting the demand for wireless charging as it is a convenient method to power an IoT network. Moreover, integration of wireless charging solutions in automobiles and the increasing applications of wireless charging in the healthcare segment represent some of the other factors that are driving the market.

Based on the technology, inductive technology represents the largest segment. Other technology segments include resonant charging, radio frequency based charging and others.

Based on the application, the market has been segmented into consumer electronics, industrial, healthcare, automotive, defence and others. Consumer electronics currently accounts for the largest market share.

Based on the transmission range, the market has been segmented as short range, medium range and long range wireless chargers.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wireless Charging Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Price Analysis

5.4 Market Breakup by Technology

5.5 Market Breakup by Transmission Range

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Technology

6.1 Inductive Charging

6.2 Resonant Charging

6.3 Radio Frequency Based Charging

6.4 Others



7 Market Breakup by Transmission Range

7.1 Short Range

7.2 Medium Range

7.3 Long Range



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Consumer Electronics

8.2 Automotive

8.3 Healthcare

8.4 Industrial

8.5 Defense

8.6 Others



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 Asia Pacific

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

10.3.1 Convenient Power HK Limited

10.3.2 Energizer Holdings Inc.

10.3.3 Integrated Device Technology

10.3.4 Leggett & Platt Incorporated

10.3.5 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

10.3.6 Powermat Technologies Ltd.

10.3.7 Qualcomm Incorporated

10.3.8 Texas Instruments Incorporated

10.3.9 Witricity Corporation

10.3.10 Samsung



