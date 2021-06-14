$6+ Billion Enteral Nutrition Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Enteral Nutrition Market by Protein Composition, Form, Age Group and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global drug-eluting stents market was valued at $6,762 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $12,294 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027. Enteral nutrition is prescribed to patients, who are unable to consume sufficient nutrients orally but whose gastrointestinal function is a satisfactory condition for digestion and absorption. This process is deployed when a patient is unable to eat due to some illness, has swallowing difficulties, or surgery that may interfere with the normal eating process. The enteral nutrients are administered directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum of a patient via enteral pumps and enteral feeding tubes. Enteral nutrients are prescribed to patients suffering from chronic illness such as malnutrition, gastrointestinal disorder, cancer, and others. Generally, enteral feeding is deployed in an operation theatre (OT), intensive care unit (ICU), and critical care unit (CCU), and even at home for severely ill patients.



Rise in prevalence of chronic disorders such as cancer and neurological disorders is the major factor that contributes toward the growth of the enteral nutrition market. Other factors that fuel the market growth include increase in geriatric population, and surge in malnutrition cases. Over the years, enteral nutrition is gaining acceptance, owing to the enhancement in techniques, configurations, and ingredients. However, poor demand and lack of awareness of enteral nutrition in underdeveloped countries hamper market growth. Conversely, development of new technologically advanced products and high market potential in untapped emerging economies are expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market.



The enteral nutrition market is segmented into protein composition, form, age group, distribution channel, and region. By protein composition, the market is divided into standard protein diet, high protein supplement, protein for diabetes care patient, and others. By form, the market is bifurcated into powder and liquid. By age group, the market is bifurcated into adults (above 18) and pediatric (below 18). By distribution channel, the market is classified into hospital sales, retail, and online. By region, the enteral nutrition market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings of the study

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET LANDSCAPE

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.2.2. Top winning strategies

3.3. Porter's five force analysis

3.4. Top player positioning, 2018

3.5. Market dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Growth in incidence of chronic diseases

3.5.1.2. Rapid growth in geriatric population

3.5.1.3. Rise in number of malnutrition cases

3.5.1.4. High adoption of enteral nutrition over parenteral nutrition

3.5.2. Restraint

3.5.2.1. Poor demand in underdeveloped countries

3.5.3. Opportunities

3.5.3.1. Growth opportunities in emerging markets

3.5.4. Impact analysis

3.6. List of key brands (up to 5)

3.6.1. Adult oral (sip feed) enteral nutrition

3.6.2. Adult tube feeding enteral nutrition

3.6.3. Pediatric oral (sip feed) enteral nutrition

3.6.4. Pediatric tube feeding enteral nutrition

3.6.5. Pediatric tolerance infant formula

3.6.6. Pediatric extensively hydrolyzed and amino acid infant formula

3.7. Sales data for key brands

3.8. Covid-19 Impact analysis on enteral nutrition market



CHAPTER 4: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY PROTEIN COMPOSITIONS

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Standard protein diet

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.2.4. List on key brands (up to 10)

4.3. High protein supplement

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3.4. List on key brands (up to 10)

4.4. Protein for diabetes care patient

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market analysis, by country

4.4.4. List on key brands (up to 10)

4.5. Others

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market analysis, by country

4.5.4. List on key brands (up to 10)



CHAPTER 5: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY FORM

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Powder

5.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.2. Market analysis, by country

5.3. Liquid

5.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY AGE GROUP

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast by age group

6.2. Adults (above 18)

6.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.2. Market analysis, by country

6.2.3. List on key brands (up to 10)

6.3. Pediatric (below 18)

6.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.2. Market analysis, by country

6.3.3. List on key brands (up to 10)



CHAPTER 7: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

7.1. Overview

7.1.1. Market size and forecast

7.2. Hospital sales

7.2.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.2. Market analysis, by country

7.3. Retail

7.3.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.2. Market analysis, by country

7.4. Online

7.4.1. Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.2. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 8: ENTERAL NUTRITION MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. ABBOTT LABORATORIES

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Operating business segments

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.1.5. Business performance

9.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.2. B. BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.3. DANONE S. A.

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.4. FRESENIUS KABI AG

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.5. GLOBAL HEALTH PRODUCTS, INC.

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Operating business segments

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.6. HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Operating business segments

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.7. MEIJI HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Operating business segments

9.7.4. Product portfolio

9.7.5. Business performance

9.8. NESTLE S. A

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.8.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.9. RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC.

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Operating business segments

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. Business performance

9.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. VICTUS, INC.

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Operating business segments

9.10.4. Product portfolio



