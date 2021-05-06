6 DIY Projects for the Whole Family

ERIE, Pa., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're a homeowner, chances are you have plenty of home improvement projects on your to-do list this summer. Before you tackle your next DIY project, consider making it a family affair. Getting your children involved can help you create memories while teaching them important new skills along the way.

Here are six family-friendly DIY projects from Erie Insurance you can try together:

When the family works on home improvement projects together, a lot of things can happen.

Paint. Whether it's refreshing a room or bringing new life to a piece of furniture, let your kids brush up on their painting skills by adding a splash of color around the house. Knowing they helped with the work will make the transformation even more rewarding. Painting a hard-to-reach area? Don't forget to follow these ladder safety tips. Plant a garden. Whether you desire fresh, home-grown produce or are having trouble getting your kids to eat their vegetables, gardening could be the perfect solution. Pick out seeds or seedlings together through a mail-order catalog, local garden center, or community grocery store. Then, let everyone help plant them outside (or in pots) when you get home. If you are planning a garden bed, don't forget to call 811 before you dig. Brighten your mailbox. Grab some paint and let your kids use their creativity to decorate that fading mailbox. Just be sure your house number is clearly legible and you're following the United States Postal Service rules for mailbox installation, as well as any guidance from your homeowners association if you have one. Install solar pathway lights. Looking to brighten the outside of your house while staying environmentally friendly? Solar lights are simple to install and can be easily found online or at your local hardware store. Help your kids space them out evenly along the edges of your driveway or sidewalk. See what else made our list of ideas on how to improve your home lighting. Decorate your mantle. Bring some warmth and creativity to the centerpiece of your home. Have your kids help decorate by making a seasonal craft, picture or sign for your mantle. Don't have a fireplace? Ask for their assistance in hanging up or straightening family photos on your walls. See what made our list of tips to protect and preserve family photos. Build a desk. Would your kids benefit from their own place to do homework or make crafts? If so, have them assist in building their very own desk. There's no shortage of DIY desk ideas online to draw inspiration from. Have your kids help in picking the perfect plan and color for your space, then get to work.

