6-Hour Virtual Seminar on The Use of Drug Master Files (DMF) & Quality Agreements: Understanding and Meeting your Regulatory and Processing Responsibilities

DUBLIN, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on The Use of Drug Master Files & Quality Agreements: Understanding and Meeting your Regulatory and Processing Responsibilities" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This combined DMF (Drug Master Files) and Quality Agreement training will discuss the advantages for suppliers and drug product manufacturers in developing these arrangements together.



Over time, there have been several misunderstandings between suppliers/contractors and pharmaceutical/biologic finished product manufacturers. The root of many of the problems lies in a lack of a suitable agreement delineating roles, responsibilities, and resolutions to an agreement to these issues. Part of these arrangements typically involves the development, support, and updating of confidential technical files (Drug Master files), which allow suppliers to protect their confidential products and process information from each and every customer and share it only with the Agency.



The course will include the current review and enforcement climate within FDA and the manner, in which Drug Master Files (DMFs) are reviewed by FDA personnel. Besides the US, the use of DMFs in the EU, Japan, Canada, and Australia will also be discussed. Similarities and differences to the U.S. system will be highlighted.



The conversion of paper to e-filings requirements with the FDA will also be discussed. The process used for e-filings will be reviewed in detail. Maintaining filings for Annual Reports and DMF Amendments will also be covered.



Upon completion of this course, attendees will understand how to prepare Quality Agreements, and Drug Master Files (DMFs) with the FDA and the rationale behind doing so. Participants will gain practical knowledge about what reviewers look for in DMFs, the consequences that can be expected as a result of non-compliance, and the strategies for avoiding the most common DMF-related errors. The course will also emphasize the `organic` nature of DMFs, present strategies for establishing and maintaining effective change control programs, along facilitate effective communications with regulatory agencies along with customers and vendors.



The course will also discuss the movement by U.S. FDA to convert from a paper filing system to electronic submissions for initial DMF submissions, annual updates, and DMF amendments.

Why you should Attend:

This course provides attendees with an understanding of the role that Quality Agreements and DMFs play in the FDA's regulatory approval process for drugs and biologics. The course will take participants through a step-by-step process of when Quality Agreements are appropriate, how they should be prepared, formatting, content, and negotiations around the agreement.



The DMF section will explain the content, format, preparation, and types of Drug Master Files that can be filed in the U.S., as well as the EU, Japan, and Canada. Additionally, this course explains why `one size does not fit all` and emphasizes the importance of customizing DMFs in both preparation and maintenance for particular products and businesses.

Areas Covered in the Session:

Who really needs a DMF and why?

The various types of DMFs - which is best for your products

The relationship between DMFs and drug and biologics applications

The symbiotic relationship between DMFs and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMPs)

Common DMF errors - how to avoid them

How to deal with deficiency letters and their origins

Effective change control strategies

Ramifications of inadequate preparation and/or maintenance and recent enforcement actions and inspection trends

The conversion from paper to e-filings at FDA for Human and Veterinary Products

Who Should Attend:



This course is developed for those involved in the manufacture of Pharmaceutical, Biologic, and Medical Device Products, Components, and Packaging Materials.

The course will be especially useful for personnel responsible for:

Manufacturing

Regulatory Affairs

Project Managers

Global Supply Chain

Research and Development

Quality Assurance & Control

Validation

Development and Preparation of Submission Materials

General Management

Key Topics Covered:

Quality Agreements

The Origin and Background of Quality Agreements

When are Quality agreements appropriate?

The Scope of Quality Agreements

Quality Agreement Formatting and Content

How to negotiate a Quality agreement

What are DMFs?

Types of DMFs (Types II, III, IV and V)

The Rationale and Preparation Process for DMFs

Why DMFs are important to you and your company

How DMFs fit into FDA's regulatory processes for review of drug and biologic applications

Why, more than ever, you may need DMFs to maintain current supplier agreements as well as to develop new business relationships

What not to include

DMF Preparation: What you need and why you need it

The essential components of all DMFs, including:

The relationship between DMFs and c-GMPs

Tactics for avoiding the most common DMF-related errors

Tactics for dealing with unique or novel situations/unfavorable reviews

FDA Review: How FDA reviews DMFs and why.

What you should expect throughout the DMF preparation and filing process

How to communicate and work with FDA to ensure success

Components Associated with a DMF:

DMF vs. Application

Acknowledgement Letter

Letter of Authorization

Changes to a DMF

Annual updates

Obligations of a DMF holder

Transmissions - transmittal letter

Deficiency letter

Auditing Vendor

Inside tips

Changes to DMF system in last 10 years

Binder specifications and cover sample

Japan DMFs European DMFs Canadian DMFs Change control and maintenance: Why accurately maintaining your DMFs is important

DMFs as `living` documents. DMF updates and amendments

Types of DMF-related changes that impact drug/biologic applications: production facilities, composite materials, manufacturing processes

What you must report and to whom - the importance of establishing communication pathways with regulatory agencies, customers, and vendors

Speakers



Robert J. Russell is a Global Regulatory and CMC expert with 28 years of prior industry experience in international regulatory management and compliance, global business development and global supply chain management. Mr. Russell formerly held senior leadership positions, in these functional areas, at Dow Pharmaceuticals and Cordis-Dow Medical Devices.



