6-Time Honoree Lockwood Again Selected by the Hartford Business Journal as One of the Best Places to Work in Connecticut

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the sixth time in a row, leading science-based medical communications agency, The Lockwood Group (Lockwood), was recognized by the Hartford Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Connecticut. Overall, 41 companies qualified for the list, and Lockwood is the only medical communications agency named as a large employer group winner.

The award recognizes companies that have been successful in creating and maintaining workplace excellence, with large employer groups representing 200+ employees. The winners were determined through a survey conducted by The Best Companies Group that ranked businesses in Connecticut with the most satisfied employees.

"We are committed to maintaining a company culture that is grounded in core values that create an authentic environment conducive to growing talent and encouraging leaders to emerge and thrive," said Lockwood President and CEO, Matt Schecter. "When our team members feel supported and challenged, they are motivated to succeed on behalf of our clients, which ultimately benefits patients. It is humbling to be recognized for our leadership, commitment to continuous learning, embracing a growth mindset, and empowering our teams to do their best work for our clients."

Lockwood has seen significant growth within the past 12 years, with more than 270 team members on staff at the turn of the new year. Over 100 of these team members hold advanced scientific or medical degrees, an especially rare offering in today's competitive marketplace.

Six-time winner, Lockwood collaborates with clients in the pharmaceutical, biotech, genetic, and medical device industries to identify effective, holistic, science-based strategies to address their objectives through medical communications. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices.

About Lockwood

www.thelockwoodgrp.com (http://www.thelockwoodgrp.com/)

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Lockwood communicates clinical and therapeutic advances to every variety of medical experts, healthcare practitioners, and decision makers. For the ultimate benefit of patients, Lockwood helps clients advance their objectives in a world of new regulations, business models, payment approaches, technologies, roles, and work practices. Lockwood teams are organized around the specific needs of each client. With experience in all major therapeutic areas and many rare diseases, along with highly specialized knowledge in biologics, devices, and diagnostics, Lockwood can quickly deploy the right scientific, business, and communications experts to address the challenges at hand.

SOURCE The Lockwood Group

Related Links

http://www.thelockwoodgrp.com

