60% of finance professionals plan to leave the sector as they advise Gen-Z to look for job opportunities elsewhere

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius research has found 60% of financial professionals are looking for a new job outside of the sector, as employees say the profession hasn't kept pace with changing expectations. When asked if finance professionals would recommend a job in the sector to Generation-Z (those born between 1996 and 2010), 60% of respondents said they wouldn't recommend it to the younger generation. The reason why? According to those in the sector, other fields now offer better compensation (53%), they've experienced high levels of burnout and poor work-life balance (53%), and a career in finance offers less security and stability than in previous years (38%).

Administrative responsibilities and repetitive tasks are two issues which are blighting the profession. 87% of finance pros say they are responsible for replying to vendor emails, taking up 8 hours per week. Additionally, 92% are responsible for approving invoices, with most saying they approve 13 invoices per day.

The new findings released today by fintech, Medius, paint a worrying picture for business leaders in terms of both talent recruitment and retention.

Paul Ellis, UK MD, Medius says: "The new findings released today highlight a concerning trend for finance professionals, with many considering employment options in other sectors. Our data also found that only 25% recommend a job in finance to Gen-Z. Burnout, poor work-life balance, and better opportunities elsewhere are all driving this trend."

Zeeshan Malik, an ex-finance professional says: "Having first hand experience in the finance sector's highly bureaucratic environment, these findings deeply resonate with me. Although the work was important, it involved repetitive and mundane tasks, unfortunately for which the compensation was subpar. The relentless pressure and overwhelming hours often left me and my colleagues struggling to maintain a work-life balance, leading to severe burnout. My decision to leave finance was driven by the pursuit of a healthier, more fulfilling life. The industry must adapt to modern workplace expectations and undergo significant changes to retain its talent and appeal to the next generation, or it risks losing young professionals like myself."

As financial professionals leave the sector, businesses are left worryingly vulnerable to fraud. 44% of finance professionals say their finance team alone is responsible for protecting the business against fraud, while 44% report invoice fraud as the most common type of fraud their business faces.

Furthermore, the survey found that businesses dealt with approximately 13 cases of invoice fraud each year, and when asked to quantify the financial loss to their business, financial professionals estimated it came to an average of £104,000 in the UK and $93,000 in the US.

A professional exodus also leaves businesses vulnerable to compliance issues and reduced operational efficiency. For instance, 33% of invoices require manual intervention despite current automation efforts, and 19% of finance professionals are unable to close their books on time, with the principal issue being paying supplier invoices.

However, it's not all doom and gloom. As HR functions and operations address recruitment and retention for finance professionals, positives can also be found in the use of technology. As AI and automation is implemented across businesses, 54% say they have more time for innovative strategies, and 93% are satisfied with their organization's adoption of AI.

