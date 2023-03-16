$61+ Billion Worldwide Thermoforming Plastic Industry to 2032: Increasing Demand for Consumer Durables Drives Growth

DUBLIN, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Thermoforming Plastic Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global thermoforming plastic market grew from $45.49 billion in 2022 to $48.71 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The thermoforming plastic market is expected to grow to $61.97 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.2%.

Major players in the thermoforming plastic market are Fabri-Kal Corp, Berry Global Inc., Genpak LLC, D&W Fine Pack LLC, Amcor Ltd., Dart Container Corp, Anchor Packaging, Sabert Corporation, Sonoco Products Company, Placon Corporation, Greiner Packaging GmbH, Tegrant Corporation, and Silgan Plastics." Cure-In-The-Mold " technology to produce the highest quality, most well-defined fiber packaging available. Thermoform Engineered Quality is a US-based manufacturer of thermoformed packaging.

The thermoforming plastic market consists of sales of high impact polystyrene (HIPS) and polyethylene terephthalate. Values in this market are 'factory gate' values, that is the value of goods sold by the manufacturers or creators of the goods, whether to other entities (including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. The value of goods in this market includes related services sold by the creators of the goods.



The thermoforming plastics are used to produce packaging materials, and consumer products that are durable, resilient, and tamper-resistant. Thermoforming is a plastic manufacturing process that uses heat to shape plastic into a variety of products.

It protects the products while in transit and offers several seal options that will either extend the product's shelf life or allow easy access, depending on the packaging needs. These are extremely versatile and can be utilized to manufacture parts to meet an end user's requirements and for a very wide range of applications.



North America was the largest region in the thermoforming plastic market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the thermoforming plastic market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The main types of thermoforming in thermoforming plastic are vacuum forming, pressure forming, and mechanical forming. Vacuum forming refers to a manufacturing method used to shape plastic materials. During the vacuum forming process, a sheet of plastic is heated and then pulled around a single mold using suction.

The different plastic types include polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyvinyl chloride, acrylonitrile butadiene styrene, bio-degradable polymers, and others. The various processes used are plug assist forming, thick gauge thermoforming, thin gauge thermoforming, and vacuum snapback, and are used in healthcare and medical, food packaging, electrical and electronics, automotive packaging, construction, consumer goods and appliances, and other applications.



The increasing demand for consumer durables is expected to propel the growth of the transforming plastic market going forward. Consumer durables are consumer goods that have a long-life span (over three years) and are used over time. An increase in demand for consumer durables will increase the demand for thermoforming plastic as most of the consumer durables are manufactured by using transforming plastic.

For instance, according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, an Indian government export promotion agency report, the consumer durables industry is expected to reach USD34 billion by 2025. Therefore, the increasing demand for consumer durables will drive the growth of the thermoforming plastic market.



Technological advancements are the key trends gaining popularity in the transforming plastic market. Major companies operating in the transforming plastic sector are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.



The countries covered in the thermoforming plastic market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

