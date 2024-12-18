61 Percent of Government Employees Haven't Used Artificial Intelligence at Work, New Eagle Hill Consulting Research Finds

Among Government Workers Using AI, Most Are Learning on Their Own

ARLINGTON, Va., Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Only eight percent of U.S. government employees are utilizing generative artificial intelligence (AI) on a daily basis for their jobs, while 61 percent say they never use this technology tool. A new nationwide survey of state, local, and federal government employees from Eagle Hill Consulting also finds women are less likely to use AI on the job, with 66 percent of females respondents reporting they never use AI.

In terms of learning how to use AI, those who are using the tool at work largely are self-taught. Sixty-one percent of those using AI say they learned how to use AI on their own, and only 29 percent learned via workplace training.

These findings come as the interest and use of generative AI continues to surge, with mounting evidence that AI boots organizational and employee performance and productivity. A Harvard Business School study found that AI can get knowledge work done 25 percent faster and 40 percent better. In terms of government interest and adoption, a Bloomberg Philanthropies survey found 96 percent of mayors are interested in using AI, while the Government Accountability Office found many federal agencies already are implementing AI management and talent requirements. The research also comes as agencies struggle with workplace burnout, an issue that could be alleviated by leveraging productivity-enhancing tools like AI.

"Clearly, agencies are ramping up to drive AI adoption and training in the workplace," said Melissa Jezior, president and chief executive officer of Eagle Hill Consulting. "For many agencies, AI is an unfolding technology that has the potential to strengthen our nation and communities at a time when leaders face worker shortages and shrinking budgets. But we know that it takes time and careful planning for any organization to safely and effectively implement transformative technologies into the workplace, similar to the adoption of computers, the Internet, email, and smartphones."

"The good news is that agencies already are working to capitalize on the potential of AI while balancing associated risks," Jezior continued. "Equally important is for government leaders to bring employees along in their AI strategies by providing training, gathering and listening to employee input, communicating the benefits of AI, and monitoring adoption. This requires leaders to focus on strategic long-term planning and ongoing employee engagement on AI."

Additional Key Findings:

Generational Differences: Millennials working in government are the most likely to use AI at work daily or weekly (35%), followed by Gen Z (32%), Gen X (20%), and Baby Boomers (14%).





Barriers to AI Adoption: Government employees cited several factors that would make it easier to benefit from AI at work, including: Knowing what AI tools are available (39%)



Ideas for using AI in their roles (36%)



Employer-provided training (31%)



Clear company policies (29%)



Understanding what is safe to input into AI tools (28%)



Learning how colleagues use AI (24%)



More time to experiment with AI (23%)





: Government employees cited several factors that would make it easier to benefit from AI at work, including: Job Search Considerations: Only 15% of government employees say a company's use of AI would influence their decision when considering a new job.

The findings are based upon the 2024 Eagle Hill Consulting Workplace Flexibility Survey conducted by Ipsos from June 4 - 7, 2024. The survey included 1,453 respondents from a random sample of employees across the U.S., including 570 government employees. Respondents were polled on their views about working remotely and AI.

Eagle Hill Consulting LLC is a woman-owned business that provides unconventional management consulting services in the areas of Strategy, Performance, Talent, and Change. The company's expertise in delivering innovative solutions to unique challenges spans across the private, public, and nonprofit sectors. A leading authority on employee sentiment, Eagle Hill is headquartered in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, with employees across the U.S. and offices in Boston and Seattle. More information is available at www.eaglehillconsulting.com.

