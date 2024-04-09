62% of Americans Have Tried Cannabis, With Denver Ranking as the No. 1 Weed City

Denver, which was overtaken by Portland in 2023, is back on top after ranking as the No. 1 weed city in 2022.

ST. LOUIS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly one-third of Americans (31%) would prefer to use cannabis rather than drink alcohol, according to new research from Real Estate Witch, an online publication owned by Clever Real Estate that connects readers with expert real estate advice, and Leafly , a leading online cannabis discovery marketplace and resource for cannabis consumers.

A whopping 3 in 4 respondents (74%) hold no negative views toward cannabis users, and a majority (62%) have experimented with cannabis themselves.

Support for cannabis legalization remains strong, with 55% of respondents supporting full legalization. Conversely, 23% oppose legalization, while an additional 22% remain undecided.

The Midwest emerged as a surprising advocate for legalization, with 61% of residents supporting it despite strict regulations in many states within the region.

The best weed cities in America are:

Denver, CO Portland, OR Las Vegas, NV Buffalo, NY Baltimore, MD Phoenix, AZ Seattle, WA Sacramento, CA Kansas City, MO Providence, RI

Denver has the third-highest number of dispensaries per capita (10.4 per 100,000 residents) with an impressive average rating of 4.4 stars out of 5 on Leafly. Cannabis is also affordable in Denver, with an ounce costing just $242, making it the fourth-most affordable city for weed based on price-to-income ratio.

"It's no surprise to see Denver at the top of the best weed cities in America," Leafly Senior Editor David Downs said. "They were the first to legalize and have the most mature and advanced cannabis economy of any jurisdiction on the planet. Every city has a robust population of cannabis users, but not every city is reaping the benefits of licensed, taxed, and regulated legal cannabis."

The study found that worst cities for cannabis in America are:

Louisville, KY Dallas, TX Atlanta, GA Houston, TX Birmingham, AL Nashville, TN Charlotte, NC Milwaukee, WI Memphis, TN Indianapolis, IN

Louisville ranks last due to high prices and its illegal status. With just 0.1 cannabis retailers per 100,000 residents and an ounce costing a whopping $350, it's the fourth-most expensive city for weed based on price-to-income ratio.

Read the full report at: https://www.realestatewitch.com/best-weed-cities

