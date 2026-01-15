65 Years Strong: Anderson & Vreeland's Legacy in Flexographic Printing

BRYAN, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson & Vreeland Inc. ("A&V"), a technology solutions provider focused on customer support, is marking its 65th anniversary, having commenced operations in January 1961. The company has consistently served the flexographic industry, evolving its offerings and expanding its reach to meet the dynamic needs of its clientele. With a network of eight warehouses spanning three time zones, the company's skilled sales consultants and robust support infrastructure are dedicated to fulfilling customer requirements with speed and effectiveness.

"Our 65-year journey has been defined by continuing to treat our people as part of the family, an enduring vision that my father and Andy Anderson instilled when they founded this company," said Howard Vreeland, Jr. "We are thrilled to continue building on that legacy by delivering unparalleled service and innovative solutions that help our customer base thrive and achieve their highest potential."

From the start, Anderson & Vreeland has been instrumental in shaping the flexographic industry. Founded by Andy Anderson and Howard Vreeland Sr., the company has consistently introduced pioneering technologies and expanded its capabilities:

Introduced Toyobo Printight to the U.S. market, marking the arrival of the first water wash dry offset and letterpress polymer plate. 1986: Expands internationally with the acquistion of Williamson & Co in Holland.

Acquired Grimco's flexographic division to further strengthen its presence and support in Canada. 2024: Acquired Adheso-Graphics, a manufacturer of pressure-sensitive adhesive tapes for various printing applications, including corrugated, wide web, narrow web, offset, and letterpress.

Anderson & Vreeland operates as a family-run enterprise, maintaining a strong commitment to its customers. Beyond distributing global flexographic supplies and equipment, the company manufactures its own line of consumables and equipment at its Bryan, Ohio facility. The organization functions as a valuable resource, employing a consultative method to identify effective and advanced technologies within its portfolio. This approach involves educating customers on how these products can improve their financial outcomes, followed by seamless integration of solutions through its in-house field service team and industry-leading partner relationships.

Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. is a privately held company with 65 years of experience and is committed to providing personalized guidance and support to its flexographic printing customers, ensuring they can fully utilize the company's equipment, materials, and resources. Renowned for its innovative solutions and exceptional customer service, the company prides itself on seamlessly integrating the most effective and advanced technologies into its clients' businesses.

