Janna Dueñas joins Anderson & Vreeland, Inc. as Account Manager for Wisconsin Territory - United States

DE PERE, Wis., Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson & Vreeland ("A&V"), a privately held company with 65 years of experience as a leading supplier of printing and packaging supplies and equipment, announces the hire of Janna Dueñas, to fill the Wisconsin territory that formerly Steve Kaczorowski had held for 36 years prior to retiring this month.

Janna Duenas, Wisconsin Account Manager, Anderson & Vreeland

Janna Dueñas commented, even though she only worked with him for a short amount of time, she feels privileged to have witnessed the deep impact he has made in our region as a customer advocate, champion, and voracious salesperson in our state of Wisconsin. "It was evident that Steve had built his success by truly wanting his customers to be successful, and that's something I will always keep in my mind as I take over his responsibilities."

Prior to joining Anderson & Vreeland, Dueñas managed a multi-state territory spanning eight U.S. states and three Canadian provinces across commercial print, label, and packaging markets for Xeikon. She partnered with technical and applications teams to deliver tailored demonstrations, workflow optimizations, and post-installation support that strengthened customer relationships and retention.

Dueñas was also a Product Solutions Consultant for Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., where she served as technical lead and solution architect. She was ranked among the Top 10 Production Solutions Consultants nationwide for performance, collaboration, and technical expertise in designing customized production workflows and demonstrations with ROI analysis. Lastly, she was a Post-Print Analyst who utilized X-Rite spectrophotometers and GMG software to analyze and improve print quality for private-label grocery packaging brands.

National Sales Manager, Tyler Thomas, proudly welcomed Dueñas to the team, remarking how Janna's expertise in digital print technologies, consultative selling, and relationship-driven account management will be a tremendous asset to the A&V team as we continue to innovate and deliver exceptional solutions to our customers.

"Anderson & Vreeland's reputation as a trusted leader in flexography and its customer-focused culture were key factors in my decision to join the organization," says Dueñas. "I'm proud to represent A&V in Wisconsin, one of the industry's most respected flexographic markets, and I look forward to supporting customers with the level of listening Kaczorowski provided to his customers, and the partnership and service A&V is known for."

Dueñas received her Bachelor of Fine Arts inPrintmedia & Design from School of the Art Institute of Chicago. In her spare time she enjoy s cooking, DIY home improvement and design projects, enjoying the great outdoors, and spending time with her family.

